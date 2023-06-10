https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/trump-indicted-again-1111032904.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed breaking news, including the latest Trump indictment.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111032734_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8e411bd9777bf46adbf3ecd819344a85.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed breaking news, including the latest Trump indictment.
Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultantScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystRory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional stafferThe show begins with Economist Mark Frost discussing S&P getting out of hibernation and entering the bull market. In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, about SCOTUS striking down gerrymandering in Alabama.In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive "strategy".In the last part of the final hour, Rory Riley Topping spoke to The Final Countdown team about Trump's latest indictment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump Indicted... AGAIN!
04:54 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 10.06.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed breaking news, including the latest Trump indictment.
Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultant
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Rory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional staffer
The show begins with Economist Mark Frost discussing S&P getting out of hibernation and entering the bull market.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, about SCOTUS striking down gerrymandering in Alabama.
In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive "strategy".
In the last part of the final hour, Rory Riley Topping spoke to The Final Countdown team about Trump's latest indictment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.