International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/trump-to-address-republicans-in-2-states-on-saturday-after-indictment-1111050975.html
Trump to Address Republicans in 2 States on Saturday After Indictment
Trump to Address Republicans in 2 States on Saturday After Indictment
Former US President Donald Trump will address fellow Republicans at party conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, his schedule of events shows.
2023-06-10T18:40+0000
2023-06-10T18:40+0000
americas
us
donald trump
convention
address
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110041728_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_10a87bf7701633c58336e4e7905f9068.jpg
This will be Trump's first public appearance since being indicted on charges of the retention of national security documents and obstruction of justice. In Columbus, Georgia, the former president is tentatively scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Washington time (18:30 GMT); in Greensboro, North Carolina, he is expected at 6 p.m. Sunday. US media showed Trump's motorcade making the trip from New Jersey. Trump, who was subpoenaed Tuesday, insists he is innocent.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110041728_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9ad0fcf5f78fe2dd9cfabcca67e46a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump
donald trump

Trump to Address Republicans in 2 States on Saturday After Indictment

18:40 GMT 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / Julio CortezRepublican candidate President Donald Trump participates during the second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
Republican candidate President Donald Trump participates during the second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will address fellow Republicans at party conventions in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, his schedule of events shows.
This will be Trump's first public appearance since being indicted on charges of the retention of national security documents and obstruction of justice.
In Columbus, Georgia, the former president is tentatively scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. Washington time (18:30 GMT); in Greensboro, North Carolina, he is expected at 6 p.m. Sunday.
US media showed Trump's motorcade making the trip from New Jersey.
Trump, who was subpoenaed Tuesday, insists he is innocent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала