Executor of Assassination Attempt on Alexeyev Arrived in Russia Under Ukrainian Intelligence Orders

The shooter, Lyubomir Korba, is a native of the Ternopol region in Ukraine, the Russian Investigative Committee stated. He was instructed by Ukrainian intelligence to carry out a terrorist attack against General Alexeyev.

2026-02-08T07:56+0000

2026-02-08T07:56+0000

2026-02-08T09:29+0000

"It has been established that Korba arrived in Moscow in late December last year on a mission from Ukrainian intelligence services to carry out a terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee said.Other statements: Lyubomir Korba has been arrested by a Moscow court, according to court data obtained by Sputnik.Investigators have identified Korba as the direct perpetrator of the crime. The court has ordered his pretrial detention as the preventive measure, according to court papers."The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating a criminal case concerning the assassination attempt on Lt. Gen. of the Russian Defense Ministry Vladimir Alexeyev for crimes under Part 3 of Article 30 and Part 1 of Article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder), Part 1 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking), Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder of a military serviceman)," Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.An accomplice in the crime, Russian citizen Viktor Vasin, was detained in Moscow and charged with attempted murder of a military serviceman and illegal arms trafficking, Petrenko told Sputnik, adding that the investigative process continues.According to data from the Russian Investigative Committee, on February 6, an unknown assailant shot at Alexeyev in a residential building in Moscow, and he was hospitalized. A criminal case has been opened under articles on attempted murder and illegal trafficking of firearms.

2026

