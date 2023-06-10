https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/us-natos-ultimate-goal-is-to-take-over-ukrainian-land-people-resources-1111049673.html

US & NATO's Ultimate Goal is to 'Take Over Ukrainian Land, People and Resources'

US & NATO's Ultimate Goal is to 'Take Over Ukrainian Land, People and Resources'

With the Ukrainian offensive now underway, Kiev so far has virtually nothing to show in the way of gains, whereas images of wrecked Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles used by Ukrainian troops have already started circulating on social media.

2023-06-10T18:16+0000

2023-06-10T18:16+0000

2023-06-10T18:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

counter-offensive

military equipment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628347_0:35:710:434_1920x0_80_0_0_b1e3152eb3d7577d6743b8362a7a7a0d.jpg

With the Ukrainian offensive now underway, Kiev so far has virtually nothing to show in the way of gains, whereas images of wrecked Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles used by Ukrainian troops have already started circulating on social media.Even though the United States and its allies have been generously supplying Ukraine with armaments and military vehicles during the ongoing conflict, it appears that Ukrainian forces are "institutionally and operationally unable to successfully absorb the wide and inconsistent variety of equipment and weaponry" while "under fire and duress," said US Ret.Lt.Col Karen Kwiatkowski.She suggested that the United States and Britain were likely the ones who actually needed Kiev to launch this counteroffensive and that it would seem “as if Western governments see Ukraine little more than a snuff film, for their entertainment and profit.”She did point out, however, that so far the US and the UK politicians have been quick to suppress any attempts by the Ukrainian side to “make peaceful signs or noises.”Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest and former CIA station chief Phillip Giraldi has observed that some Western media outlets have been trying to make it look like the Ukrainian counteroffensive is succeeding and that Kiev regime forces are “overrunning the Russian positions.”Commenting on this development, Giraldi suggested that politicians in the US, the UK and Germany “need to be able to speak positively about what is occurring” in Ukraine, since the public in their respective countries is starting to turn against the conflict “as it grinds on and on consuming hundreds of billions dollars worth of equipment.”He further suggested that people in the United States, Britain and Germany are none too thrilled about their governments directly backing the regime in Kiev, which he described as “a regime that nearly everyone concedes is hopelessly corrupt.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensive-runs-into-defensive-wall-1111050140.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia's military operation in ukraine, ukrainian counteroffensive