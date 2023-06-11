https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/canadian-prime-minister-announces-new-373mln-military-aid-package-for-ukraine-1111054457.html

Canadian Prime Minister Announces New $373Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Announces New $373Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($373 million) during his surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday.

2023-06-11T04:46+0000

2023-06-11T04:46+0000

2023-06-11T04:46+0000

world

justin trudeau

ukraine

canada

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1a/1104721610_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb2a2ce38a93fa41f06785df2aca3c4.jpg

"Today, I can announce that we will provide 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance," Trudeau told during his press conference. Also on Saturday, the UK government announced 16 million pounds ($20 million) in additional humanitarian funding for Ukraine as the country is tackling "the aftermath of flooding caused by the destruction of Novaya Kakhovka dam, which has affected 42,000 people in the Kherson area." The sum comes on top of the United Kingdom's existing humanitarian support of 220 million pounds. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population. Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022. The military aid includes light and heavy weapons, including tanks, armored and other vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and munitions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/water-has-completely-left-territory-of-novaya-kakhovka---russian-official--1111054134.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/pentagon-preparing-new-2bln-air-defense-package-for-ukraine---reports-1111020403.html

ukraine

canada

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canadian prime minister, justin trudeau, aid package for ukraine