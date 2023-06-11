Canadian Prime Minister Announces New $373Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine

International
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($373 million) during his surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday.
"Today, I can announce that we will provide 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance," Trudeau told during his press conference. Also on Saturday, the UK government announced 16 million pounds ($20 million) in additional humanitarian funding for Ukraine as the country is tackling "the aftermath of flooding caused by the destruction of Novaya Kakhovka dam, which has affected 42,000 people in the Kherson area." The sum comes on top of the United Kingdom's existing humanitarian support of 220 million pounds. The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population. Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The military aid includes light and heavy weapons, including tanks, armored and other vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and munitions.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies before the Public Order Emergency Commission public inquiry on November 25, 2022, in Ottawa.
© DAVE CHAN
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($373 million) during his surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday.
"Today, I can announce that we will provide 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance," Trudeau told during his press conference.
Also on Saturday, the UK government announced 16 million pounds ($20 million) in additional humanitarian funding for Ukraine as the country is tackling "the aftermath of flooding caused by the destruction of Novaya Kakhovka dam, which has affected 42,000 people in the Kherson area." The sum comes on top of the United Kingdom's existing humanitarian support of 220 million pounds.
Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022. The military aid includes light and heavy weapons, including tanks, armored and other vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and munitions.
