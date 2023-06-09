International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/pentagon-preparing-new-2bln-air-defense-package-for-ukraine---reports-1111020403.html
Pentagon Preparing New $2Bln Air Defense Package for Ukraine - Reports
Pentagon Preparing New $2Bln Air Defense Package for Ukraine - Reports
The Pentagon may announce as early as Friday a long-term arms package for Ukraine that includes air defense munitions worth over $2 billion, the US media reported citing administration officials.
2023-06-09T05:06+0000
2023-06-09T05:13+0000
military
ukraine
pentagon
nato
russia
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
The package will be conducted in the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and will possibly include Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles.As the report states, the first, Pac-3, or the Patriot Advanced Capability Missile-3, is manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the second, GEM-T, the Guidance Enhanced Missile - by Raytheon Technologies Corp. The announcement comes amid the background of the Ukrainian "counter-offensive", Kiev has been promising for the past month, but Ukrainian troops have failed to advance, only losing several key positions, including the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the DPR. However, Ukraine has boosted its activity on the frontlines following Kiev's alleged attack on the Novaya Kakhovka dam, which led to the flooding of a major area in the Kherson region.The US and its allies ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying arms to Kiev, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukraine-lost-1500-people-28-tanks-in-southern-donetsk-sector---russian-defense-ministry-1110935685.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/kakhovka-dam-attack-lines-up-with-wests-scorched-earth-scenario-for-ukraine-1110988270.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, long-term arms package for ukraine, pac-3, the patriot advanced capability missile-3, gem-t, the guidance enhanced missile
pentagon, long-term arms package for ukraine, pac-3, the patriot advanced capability missile-3, gem-t, the guidance enhanced missile

Pentagon Preparing New $2Bln Air Defense Package for Ukraine - Reports

05:06 GMT 09.06.2023 (Updated: 05:13 GMT 09.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Pentagon may announce as early as Friday a long-term arms package for Ukraine that includes air defense munitions worth over $2 billion, the US media reported, citing administration officials.
The package will be conducted in the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and will possibly include Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles.
As the report states, the first, Pac-3, or the Patriot Advanced Capability Missile-3, is manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the second, GEM-T, the Guidance Enhanced Missile - by Raytheon Technologies Corp.
BTR-80 Russian servicemen at a military position near the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Lost 1,500 People, 28 Tanks in Southern Donetsk Sector - Russian Defense Ministry
5 June, 22:04 GMT
The announcement comes amid the background of the Ukrainian "counter-offensive", Kiev has been promising for the past month, but Ukrainian troops have failed to advance, only losing several key positions, including the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the DPR. However, Ukraine has boosted its activity on the frontlines following Kiev's alleged attack on the Novaya Kakhovka dam, which led to the flooding of a major area in the Kherson region.
Satellite image shows extensive flooding in Kherson region following Tuesday's Ukrainian attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant's dam. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Analysis
Kakhovka Dam Attack Lines Up With West’s ‘Scorched Earth’ Scenario for Ukraine
Yesterday, 10:36 GMT
The US and its allies ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying arms to Kiev, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала