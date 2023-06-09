https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/pentagon-preparing-new-2bln-air-defense-package-for-ukraine---reports-1111020403.html

Pentagon Preparing New $2Bln Air Defense Package for Ukraine - Reports

Pentagon Preparing New $2Bln Air Defense Package for Ukraine - Reports

The Pentagon may announce as early as Friday a long-term arms package for Ukraine that includes air defense munitions worth over $2 billion, the US media reported citing administration officials.

2023-06-09T05:06+0000

2023-06-09T05:06+0000

2023-06-09T05:13+0000

military

ukraine

pentagon

nato

russia

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg

The package will be conducted in the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and will possibly include Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles.As the report states, the first, Pac-3, or the Patriot Advanced Capability Missile-3, is manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the second, GEM-T, the Guidance Enhanced Missile - by Raytheon Technologies Corp. The announcement comes amid the background of the Ukrainian "counter-offensive", Kiev has been promising for the past month, but Ukrainian troops have failed to advance, only losing several key positions, including the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the DPR. However, Ukraine has boosted its activity on the frontlines following Kiev's alleged attack on the Novaya Kakhovka dam, which led to the flooding of a major area in the Kherson region.The US and its allies ramped up their military assistance to Kiev shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries "play with fire" by supplying arms to Kiev, which the Kremlin said adds to prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, underscored that any cargo with weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/ukraine-lost-1500-people-28-tanks-in-southern-donetsk-sector---russian-defense-ministry-1110935685.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/kakhovka-dam-attack-lines-up-with-wests-scorched-earth-scenario-for-ukraine-1110988270.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon, long-term arms package for ukraine, pac-3, the patriot advanced capability missile-3, gem-t, the guidance enhanced missile