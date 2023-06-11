https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/japanese-defense-ministry-extends-order-to-destroy-north-korean-missiles-in-case-of-threat-1111056395.html

Japanese Defense Ministry Extends Order to Destroy North Korean Missiles in Case of Threat

Japanese Defense Ministry Extends Order to Destroy North Korean Missiles in Case of Threat

The Japanese Defense Ministry announced on Sunday an indefinite extension of the order to destroy a North Korean missile if it poses a threat to the territory of the country.

2023-06-11T08:04+0000

2023-06-11T08:04+0000

2023-06-11T08:04+0000

asia

asian version of nato

japan

north korea

north korean nukes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093461036_0:21:400:246_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb171b7545e8c8d5fdf703982d6531d.jpg

"Regarding the order on the introduction of measures to destroy ballistic missiles, issued on May 29, 2023, we will temporary extend it for the period after June 11, 2023," the ministry said in a statement. On May 31, local media reported that Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, the report said. Following the launch, Tokyo sent a protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing, condemning Pyongyang's actions as a threat to the security of Japan. The International Maritime Organization, in turn, adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's missile launches as a serious threat to the safety of international shipping. On June 4, North Korea responded with a statement, in which it threatened to stop informing the organization about the country's future launches.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/north-korea-tests-first-ever-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109503831.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/north-korea-releases-photos-of-new-satellite-launchpad-1110830085.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asian version of nato, japan, north korea, north korea missiles