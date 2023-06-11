International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/japanese-defense-ministry-extends-order-to-destroy-north-korean-missiles-in-case-of-threat-1111056395.html
Japanese Defense Ministry Extends Order to Destroy North Korean Missiles in Case of Threat
Japanese Defense Ministry Extends Order to Destroy North Korean Missiles in Case of Threat
The Japanese Defense Ministry announced on Sunday an indefinite extension of the order to destroy a North Korean missile if it poses a threat to the territory of the country.
2023-06-11T08:04+0000
2023-06-11T08:04+0000
asia
asian version of nato
japan
north korea
north korean nukes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093461036_0:21:400:246_1920x0_80_0_0_3fb171b7545e8c8d5fdf703982d6531d.jpg
"Regarding the order on the introduction of measures to destroy ballistic missiles, issued on May 29, 2023, we will temporary extend it for the period after June 11, 2023," the ministry said in a statement. On May 31, local media reported that Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, the report said. Following the launch, Tokyo sent a protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing, condemning Pyongyang's actions as a threat to the security of Japan. The International Maritime Organization, in turn, adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's missile launches as a serious threat to the safety of international shipping. On June 4, North Korea responded with a statement, in which it threatened to stop informing the organization about the country's future launches.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/north-korea-tests-first-ever-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109503831.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/north-korea-releases-photos-of-new-satellite-launchpad-1110830085.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093461036_22:0:378:267_1920x0_80_0_0_87ca86988379bc311203521f751d6bda.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, japan, north korea, north korea missiles
asian version of nato, japan, north korea, north korea missiles

Japanese Defense Ministry Extends Order to Destroy North Korean Missiles in Case of Threat

08:04 GMT 11.06.2023
© Photo : Korean Central News AgencyImage from North Korean rocket during test of satellite equipment.
Image from North Korean rocket during test of satellite equipment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese Defense Ministry announced on Sunday an indefinite extension of the order to destroy a North Korean missile if it poses a threat to the territory of the country.
"Regarding the order on the introduction of measures to destroy ballistic missiles, issued on May 29, 2023, we will temporary extend it for the period after June 11, 2023," the ministry said in a statement.
Test-fire of Hwasong-18 ICBM - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Multimedia
North Korea Tests First Ever Solid-Fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM
14 April, 16:33 GMT
On May 31, local media reported that Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, the report said.
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
Asia
North Korea Releases Photos of New Satellite Launchpad
1 June, 04:04 GMT
Following the launch, Tokyo sent a protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing, condemning Pyongyang's actions as a threat to the security of Japan. The International Maritime Organization, in turn, adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's missile launches as a serious threat to the safety of international shipping. On June 4, North Korea responded with a statement, in which it threatened to stop informing the organization about the country's future launches.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала