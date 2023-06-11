International
Russia Remains Major Trade Partner to Austria Despite Unfriendly Policy
Russia Remains Major Trade Partner to Austria Despite Unfriendly Policy
Russia continues to be one of Austria's most important trading partners, ranking sixth in terms of turnover, despite Vienna's unfriendly foreign policy, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Sunday.
"Statistically, Russia continues to be one of Austria's most important trading partners and ranks sixth in terms of turnover," Lyubinsky told Austria's exxpress news outlet, adding that trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Vienna, although slackened by the pressure of political sanctions, still exists and remains important. The ambassador noted that the "openly unfriendly course of the Austrian federal government erodes the constructive foundation of bilateral relations, which have been built over decades, and significantly limits the prospects for their meaningful normalization in the foreseeable future." Lyubinsky also said that there is no political dialogue between the two countries as they lack any common agenda. Commenting on the latest statement made by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on contacts with the Russian government, Lyubinsky metaphorically said that "if you have a certain phone number stored in your cell phone, that doesn't mean that the phone will ring." In late May, Schallenberg told the German newspaper Welt that the West must continue communicating with Russia, adding that his country maintains contacts with Moscow.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia continues to be one of Austria's most important trading partners, ranking sixth in terms of turnover, despite Vienna's unfriendly foreign policy, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said on Sunday.
"Statistically, Russia continues to be one of Austria's most important trading partners and ranks sixth in terms of turnover," Lyubinsky told Austria's exxpress news outlet, adding that trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Vienna, although slackened by the pressure of political sanctions, still exists and remains important.
The ambassador noted that the "openly unfriendly course of the Austrian federal government erodes the constructive foundation of bilateral relations, which have been built over decades, and significantly limits the prospects for their meaningful normalization in the foreseeable future."
Lyubinsky also said that there is no political dialogue between the two countries as they lack any common agenda.
"However, the fact that there are currently almost no contacts between us does not mean that they cannot be reestablished if necessary. But I honestly do not see a need for this at the moment," he said.
Commenting on the latest statement made by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on contacts with the Russian government, Lyubinsky metaphorically said that "if you have a certain phone number stored in your cell phone, that doesn't mean that the phone will ring."
In late May, Schallenberg told the German newspaper Welt that the West must continue communicating with Russia, adding that his country maintains contacts with Moscow.
