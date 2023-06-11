https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/russia-seeing-no-foundation-for-peace-talks-with-ukraine-1111058959.html

Russia Seeing No Foundation for Peace Talks With Ukraine

Russia Seeing No Foundation for Peace Talks With Ukraine

There are not conditions in place for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with Moscow not seeing even "flimsy" grounds to build dialogue upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Moscow believes that the lack of openness to negotiations on Kiev's part is a combination of three factors including its unwillingness, unpreparedness and not being allowed to by its Western sponsors, Peskov added.

