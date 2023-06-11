International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Seeing No Foundation for Peace Talks With Ukraine
Russia Seeing No Foundation for Peace Talks With Ukraine
There are not conditions in place for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with Moscow not seeing even "flimsy" grounds to build dialogue upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Moscow believes that the lack of openness to negotiations on Kiev's part is a combination of three factors including its unwillingness, unpreparedness and not being allowed to by its Western sponsors, Peskov added.
10:33 GMT 11.06.2023
Troitskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
Troitskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are not conditions in place for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with Moscow not seeing even "flimsy" grounds to build dialogue upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"As a matter of fact, now there are no premises for agreements. Moreover, now there is no foundation, even a flimsy one, in order to build at least some kind of a dialogue," Peskov told a weekly show on Russian channel.

Moscow believes that the lack of openness to negotiations on Kiev's part is a combination of three factors including its unwillingness, unpreparedness and not being allowed to by its Western sponsors, Peskov added.
