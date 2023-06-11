https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/trump-us-left-without-ammunition-due-to-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1111053430.html
Trump: US Left Without Ammunition Due to Military Assistance to Ukraine
Trump: US Left Without Ammunition Due to Military Assistance to Ukraine
Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that military assistance to Ukraine had led to the depletion of US ammunition stocks.
"Right now, we don’t have any ammunition. Ukraine has the ammunition, all of it just about," Trump said, speaking to Republicans in the state of Georgia. Trump noted that the United States during his presidency "had so much ammunition" and now "we have very little ammunition to protect ourselves." The former president also promised to achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he is reelected to the presidency next year. Trump added that he is "the only candidate who can make this promise," claiming he would prevent World War III. On Friday, the US Defense Department said that Washington would provide a $2.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which included munitions for air defense systems, as well as missiles and laser-guided rocket system munitions, among other things.
Trump: US Left Without Ammunition Due to Military Assistance to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that military assistance to Ukraine had led to the depletion of US ammunition stocks.
"Right now, we don’t have any ammunition. Ukraine has the ammunition, all of it just about," Trump said, speaking to Republicans in the state of Georgia.
Trump noted that the United States during his presidency "had so much ammunition" and now "we have very little ammunition to protect ourselves."
The former president also promised to achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he is reelected to the presidency next year.
Trump added that he is "the only candidate who can make this promise," claiming he would prevent World War III.
On Friday, the US Defense Department said that Washington would provide a $2.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which included munitions for air defense systems, as well as missiles and laser-guided rocket system munitions, among other things.