Trump: US Left Without Ammunition Due to Military Assistance to Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that military assistance to Ukraine had led to the depletion of US ammunition stocks.
2023-06-11T02:02+0000
2023-06-11T02:01+0000
world
donald trump
ukraine
georgia
republicans
russia
ammunition
ukraine crisis
"Right now, we don’t have any ammunition. Ukraine has the ammunition, all of it just about," Trump said, speaking to Republicans in the state of Georgia. Trump noted that the United States during his presidency "had so much ammunition" and now "we have very little ammunition to protect ourselves." The former president also promised to achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he is reelected to the presidency next year. Trump added that he is "the only candidate who can make this promise," claiming he would prevent World War III. On Friday, the US Defense Department said that Washington would provide a $2.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which included munitions for air defense systems, as well as missiles and laser-guided rocket system munitions, among other things.
donald trump, military assistance, ukraine, us ammunition stocks
02:02 GMT 11.06.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that military assistance to Ukraine had led to the depletion of US ammunition stocks.
"Right now, we don’t have any ammunition. Ukraine has the ammunition, all of it just about," Trump said, speaking to Republicans in the state of Georgia.
Trump noted that the United States during his presidency "had so much ammunition" and now "we have very little ammunition to protect ourselves."
The former president also promised to achieve peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if he is reelected to the presidency next year.
Trump added that he is "the only candidate who can make this promise," claiming he would prevent World War III.
On Friday, the US Defense Department said that Washington would provide a $2.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which included munitions for air defense systems, as well as missiles and laser-guided rocket system munitions, among other things.
