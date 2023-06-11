International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian 'Alligators' Take Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
Watch Russian 'Alligators' Take Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles
Amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces are defeating the enemy on land and in the air.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows KA-52 helicopters destroying enemy armored vehicles with guided missiles in the Zaporozhye direction. Three targets were taken out, along with their crews.KA-52 helicopters - also known as "Alligators" - were designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance, provide target designation and coordinate aerial attacks. They are even capable of destroying enemy tanks since they are armed with laser-guided missiles specially designed for use against armored machines.
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian alligators, ka-52, russian special military operation, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine

11:22 GMT 11.06.2023
Amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces are defeating the enemy on land and in the air.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows KA-52 helicopters destroying enemy armored vehicles with guided missiles in the Zaporozhye direction. Three targets were taken out, along with their crews.
KA-52 helicopters - also known as "Alligators" - were designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance, provide target designation and coordinate aerial attacks. They are even capable of destroying enemy tanks since they are armed with laser-guided missiles specially designed for use against armored machines.
