Watch Russian 'Alligators' Take Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces are defeating the enemy on land and in the air.

2023-06-11T11:22+0000

2023-06-11T11:22+0000

2023-06-11T11:22+0000

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows KA-52 helicopters destroying enemy armored vehicles with guided missiles in the Zaporozhye direction. Three targets were taken out, along with their crews.KA-52 helicopters - also known as "Alligators" - were designed to conduct battlefield reconnaissance, provide target designation and coordinate aerial attacks. They are even capable of destroying enemy tanks since they are armed with laser-guided missiles specially designed for use against armored machines.

