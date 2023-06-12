https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/almost-half-of-americans-say-trump-indictment-politically-motivated-poll-finds-1111070867.html

Almost Half of Americans Say Trump Indictment ‘Politically Motivated,’ Poll Finds

Nearly half of Americans polled thought that the indictment of Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents is politically motivated.

Nearly half of Americans believe the Biden administration’s indictment of former President Donald Trump is politically motivated, a new poll has revealed.A survey by market research firm Ipsos found that American voters are effectively split on the question of whether Trump should be charged over allegations that he mishandled sensitive documents.According to the pollster, 47% view the latest charges as being politically motivated, with just 37% saying that the charges are not – and 16% reportedly said they weren’t sure where they stood.Ipsos noted that such views “are mainly driven by Republicans, while Democrats want to see Trump charged and to suspend his campaign.”“Interestingly, independents are split, with roughly half agreeing with all three sentiments,” Ipsos wrote, but ultimately “the share of Americans who believe these charges are politically motivated (47%) outnumber those who do not (37%).”Democrat and Republican-leaning voters gave predictably partisan responses, according to the pollsters.They say 80% of Republicans view last week’s charges as politically motivated – a view which is shared by just 16% of Democrats. 71% of Democrats reportedly insisted the charges are not a matter of politics, and just 9% of Republicans said the same.The poll was carried out from June 9 to 10 and included the responses of 910 American adults with a 3.7% margin of error, researchers said.It was conducted as reports emerged Friday about Trump’s indictment. Under President Biden, the Department of Justice is alleging Trump held onto top secret material after he left the White House, shared it with people who didn’t have the requisite security clearance, and resisted attempts to retrieve the documents in question.

