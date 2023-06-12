https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/city-administration-of-paris-creates-working-group-on-coexistence-with-rats-1111070730.html

City Administration of Paris Creates Working Group on ‘Coexistence’ With Rats

City Administration of Paris Creates Working Group on ‘Coexistence’ With Rats

The city administration in Paris, France, has set up a working group, looking for ways to coexist with the city's rat population.

2023-06-12T03:17+0000

2023-06-12T03:17+0000

2023-06-12T03:18+0000

beyond politics

paris

france

rat

infestation

sanitation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0a/1111045964_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7152455da8b13ee5acd3542e9450af6.jpg

The group is tasked with developing an "ambitious plan to combat the spread of rats," the CNEWS broadcaster reported, adding that it is planned to purchase thousands of new dumpsters, as well as install poison traps "in cases where it is necessary." The group will also propose measures against city residents who litter on the streets, the report noted. Souyris said that rats "do not pose a public health problem," despite the fact that they are carriers of leptospirosis, the report added. However, the disease poses a threat mainly to garbage collectors, who can be vaccinated against it, Souyris noted. The decision of the city administration was welcomed by animal welfare NGOs, which had previously advocated "non-lethal" methods to control the city's rodents. The Paris authorities have been trying for years to deal with the millions of rats that live in the French capital. In 2017, a 1.5 million euro project was launched to reduce the number of rodents in the city. It included such measures as more frequent garbage collection and the placement of poison traps. However, these measures did not have the desired effect and six years later, rodents in the French capital are still numerous.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230310/new-york-city-teeming-with-rats-infected-with-different-covid-19-strains-study-warns-1108248278.html

paris

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rats in paris, france, rat infestation, don't kill rats, coexist with rats