https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/most-countries-side-with-russia-in-ukraine-conflict-while-uss-credibility-slips---hersh-1111070124.html

Most Countries Side With Russia in Ukraine Conflict While US's Credibility Slips - Hersh

Most Countries Side With Russia in Ukraine Conflict While US's Credibility Slips - Hersh

Most countries side with Russia over NATO in the Ukraine conflict, says Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh

2023-06-12T00:49+0000

2023-06-12T00:49+0000

2023-06-12T00:49+0000

world

nato

ukraine

russia

saudi arabia

george galloway

seymour hersh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102220/16/1022201645_0:0:2430:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_672005c6c5090eb766d26feacd84dee1.jpg

"The percentage of the [countries], particularly of the African and Central Asian and South Asian countries, that have changed from being pro-America to being pro-Russia is really quite dramatic. Much more than a half of the world's population supports Russia in the war and not the United States. This was never the way it was," Hersh said in an interview with talk show host George Galloway. The journalist opined that "things are not as good as they used to be in Russia" amid Western sanctions, but "the idea that they are desperate is just wrong." Hersh also argued that Washington "lost so much credibility around the world," citing Saudi Arabia's diplomatic rapprochement with Iran as an example. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The world has split into those who support Moscow and accuse NATO of provoking the conflict, and those who condemn Russia's actions and impose sanctions on the country, while also ramping up their financial and military aid to Kiev. Some countries have avoided taking sides in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/us-journalist-hersh-declines-to-speculate-on-culprit-of-kakhovka-dam-breach-1111069888.html

ukraine

russia

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

seymour hersh, ukraine, nato, iran, saudi arabia, what does the world think about ukraine