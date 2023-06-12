International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/natos-largest-air-force-exercise-air-defender-23-starts-in-germany-1111087256.html
NATO's Largest Air Force Exercise Air Defender 23 Starts in Germany
NATO's Largest Air Force Exercise Air Defender 23 Starts in Germany
NATO's multinational exercise, Air Defender 23, the largest air force deployment in the bloc's history, has started in Germany, involving 10,000 personnel and hundreds of aircraft from 25 countries, the alliance said on Monday.
2023-06-12T14:01+0000
2023-06-12T14:01+0000
military
nato
nato expansion
germany
japan
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:605:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ece280d04d7b2a82a5edeab839bf55a2.jpg
The participants of the training will focus on conducting operations to defend the territory of member states under the so-called Article 5 scenario, deploying air forces in response to a potential attack on a member state to fight against "hybrid occupation forces" of the enemy, the statement also read. As many as 10,000 personnel and over 250 aircraft from 25 countries are expected to take part in the drills, with the United States in particular sending its air national guard units to Germany, the alliance stated. It added that by organizing and conducting the training, the allies and Germany, in particular, demonstrate its readiness to take more responsibility in a changing global security environment. Japan and Sweden, which is currently seeking membership in the bloc, are also participating in the drills, which Germany started to plan and organize as early as in 2018.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/pledge-of-nato-membership-for-kiev-would-confirm-russias-warnings-about-blocs-aggressive-posture-1110490624.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/russo-chinese-military-cooperation-to-ensure-world-peace-1109597106.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/finlands-military-spending-soars-to-cold-war-levels-as-it-joins-nato-1109810831.html
germany
japan
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108751428_0:123:2566:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd69883d594b39f4357c7b4382ec9183.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, nato expansion, militarism, nato militarism, military bloc, air defender 23
nato, nato expansion, militarism, nato militarism, military bloc, air defender 23

NATO's Largest Air Force Exercise Air Defender 23 Starts in Germany

14:01 GMT 12.06.2023
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air ForceTwo U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999.
Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation during a mission in support of NATO Operation Allied Force on April 20, 1999. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
© Photo : Senior Airman Greg L. Davis, U.S. Air Force
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's multinational exercise, Air Defender 23, the largest air force deployment in the bloc's history, has started in Germany, involving 10,000 personnel and hundreds of aircraft from 25 countries, the alliance said on Monday.
"German-led multinational exercise Air Defender 23 is the largest air force deployment in NATO's history. From June 12-23, the goal is to exercise air operations with Allied and Partner air forces. The focus is on optimizing and expanding cooperation among participating nations," the bloc said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference following a meeting in Kiev on October 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
Military
Pledge of NATO Membership for Kiev Would Confirm Russia’s Warnings About Bloc’s Aggressive Posture
20 May, 18:57 GMT
The participants of the training will focus on conducting operations to defend the territory of member states under the so-called Article 5 scenario, deploying air forces in response to a potential attack on a member state to fight against "hybrid occupation forces" of the enemy, the statement also read.
In this April 26, 2012 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese navy's missile destroyer DDG-112 Harbin fires a shell during the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2023
Military
Russo-Chinese Military Cooperation to Ensure World Peace
17 April, 16:15 GMT
As many as 10,000 personnel and over 250 aircraft from 25 countries are expected to take part in the drills, with the United States in particular sending its air national guard units to Germany, the alliance stated. It added that by organizing and conducting the training, the allies and Germany, in particular, demonstrate its readiness to take more responsibility in a changing global security environment.
Finnish soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
Military
Finland's Military Spending Soars to Cold War Levels as It Joins NATO
25 April, 05:47 GMT
Japan and Sweden, which is currently seeking membership in the bloc, are also participating in the drills, which Germany started to plan and organize as early as in 2018.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала