NATO's Largest Air Force Exercise Air Defender 23 Starts in Germany

NATO's multinational exercise, Air Defender 23, the largest air force deployment in the bloc's history, has started in Germany, involving 10,000 personnel and hundreds of aircraft from 25 countries, the alliance said on Monday.

The participants of the training will focus on conducting operations to defend the territory of member states under the so-called Article 5 scenario, deploying air forces in response to a potential attack on a member state to fight against "hybrid occupation forces" of the enemy, the statement also read. As many as 10,000 personnel and over 250 aircraft from 25 countries are expected to take part in the drills, with the United States in particular sending its air national guard units to Germany, the alliance stated. It added that by organizing and conducting the training, the allies and Germany, in particular, demonstrate its readiness to take more responsibility in a changing global security environment. Japan and Sweden, which is currently seeking membership in the bloc, are also participating in the drills, which Germany started to plan and organize as early as in 2018.

