https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/pledge-of-nato-membership-for-kiev-would-confirm-russias-warnings-about-blocs-aggressive-posture-1110490624.html

Pledge of NATO Membership for Kiev Would Confirm Russia’s Warnings About Bloc’s Aggressive Posture

Pledge of NATO Membership for Kiev Would Confirm Russia’s Warnings About Bloc’s Aggressive Posture

The prospect of Ukrainian membership in the Western alliance has been a dream of US policymakers from both parties since the 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest, serving as a capstone to decades of aggressive eastward expansion by the alliance. It’s also one of the central reasons behind the ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine.

2023-05-20T18:57+0000

2023-05-20T18:57+0000

2023-05-20T19:07+0000

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

nato

atlantic council

us

expansion

nato expansion

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091567690_0:317:3076:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b97764c87e048874ee353d3715cf0168.jpg

Giving Kiev any sort of commitment on future NATO membership at the alliance’s upcoming Vilnius Summit would be a terrible idea, undermining Ukraine’s security and resulting in Moscow doubling down on its special military operation, John R. Deni, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council*, a top Washington-based neoconservative think tank, has suggested.Furthermore, doing so would run counter to the alliance’s long-standing rules on membership – which require an absence of unresolved internal conflicts or border disputes with neighbors among candidate countries.A commitment to membership would also serve to “play into” Moscow’s very public warnings about the alliance using Ukraine as a jumping off point for further aggression against Russia, Deni wrote, while disingenuously dubbing Russian concerns as “Putin’s misinformation campaign.”“Placing Ukraine on a speedier, clearer road to membership in NATO turns Putin’s propaganda into prophecy,” the observer suggested, without elaborating how two-and-a-half decades of NATO expansion and the rejection of a pair of comprehensive Russian security treaty proposals proposed in late 2021 which would have facilitated Ukrainian neutrality constitutes “propaganda.”Instead of offering Kiev such a formal commitment, NATO should “focus on how allies – especially those in Europe,” can “significantly ramp up production of, delivery of, and training on advanced military platforms from the West and its allies” to counter Russian advantages in manpower and material, the think tank researcher believes.Deni’s advice is novel in the sense that it comes from one of the top Washington-based international affairs think tanks whose policy advice helped bring about the crisis in Ukraine in the first place.Anti-war voices across the political spectrum in the US have offered their own reasons for rejecting NATO membership for Ukraine, citing, among other things, the risks of the crisis escalating into a global thermonuclear war. In an interview with Polish media this week, veteran US economist and public policy analyst Geoffrey Sachs said that Washington’s “arrogant” refusal to account for Russian national security interests and address Moscow’s concerns about NATO expansion were big contributors to the present conflict, in which Ukrainian forces are fighting Russia using Western weapons.Last week, renowned international relations scholar Dr. Joseph M. Siracusa told Sputnik about the NATO security establishment’s plans to continue trying to expand the alliance without any regard for Russia’s interests. The current crisis was caused by a failure of diplomacy, and is continuing due to the “delusional” expectations by Western policy elites about Kiev's ability to inflict a defeat on Russia, Siracusa said.Senior Russian officials from President Putin to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have warned repeatedly that Ukrainian NATO membership is a bright ‘red line’ that Russia would never tolerate.In late 2021, amid the flurry of back-and-forth diplomatic communications with Washington and Brussels after the publication of Russia’s security proposals, Putin said candidly that red lines in Ukraine weren’t “about the line which we don’t want someone to cross,” but about the absence of any room for strategic maneuver that they would leave for Russia. NATO will “put missile systems in Ukraine, 4-5 minutes flight time to Moscow…They have simply driven us to such a state that we have to tell them: stop,” Putin said.* Listed by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office as an undesirable entity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/ukrainian-orthodox-church-parishioners-defend-alexander-nevsky-cathedral-from-kievs-henchmen-1109322411.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/us-nato-trying-to-turn-central-asian-into-foothold-to-threaten-russia-1110394510.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

nato, ukraine, expansion, russia, united states, moscow, kiev, summit