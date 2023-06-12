https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/nicaraguan-president-congratulates-putin-on-russia-day-which-celebrated-on-june-12-1111070603.html

"Dear Brother, on the solemn occasion of commemorating the 33rd Anniversary of Russia Day, next June 12, allow us to proudly join You, and the Brotherly People and Government of the Russian Federation, in celebrating another year of Victories, Patriotism and Defense of its Sovereignty, for Peace, Prosperity, and Progress," Ortega said in a letter to Putin. Ortega also reiterated the desire of the Nicaraguan people and government to "continue to strengthen the historical bonds of brotherhood, friendship, solidarity and cooperation" with Russia to achieve "a new multipolar world order." On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also congratulated Putin on Russia Day and expressed North Korea’s full support and solidarity with the Russian people, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported. He reaffirmed Pyongyang’s readiness to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between North Korea and Russia to defend global peace and security, the report added. On Friday, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik said that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sent Putin greetings for the upcoming Russia Day.

