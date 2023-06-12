https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/putin-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-silvio-berlusconi---kremlin-1111083382.html
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in connection with the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the Kremlin said on Monday.
2023-06-12T11:32+0000
2023-06-12T11:32+0000
2023-06-12T11:32+0000
world
russia
italy
vladimir putin
silvio berlusconi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_68dc37089b6a546fad6a3959d6bf015f.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Italian newspaper reported that the ex-Italian prime minister, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died at the age of 86.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230213/all-he-had-to-do-was-stop-attacking-donbass-italys-berlusconi-blames-zelensky-for-ukraine-crisis-1107386273.html
russia
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108656987_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f2bc5b7dfd64920285513a3511c1920.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
berlusconi death, berlusconi, silvio berlusconi, forza italia, vladimir putin
berlusconi death, berlusconi, silvio berlusconi, forza italia, vladimir putin
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in connection with the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Italian newspaper reported that the ex-Italian prime minister, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died at the age of 86.
"Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of the outstanding Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi ... In Russia, Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered as a consistent and principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our countries. He made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Russian-Italian partnerships," Putin said in a telegram released by the Kremlin.