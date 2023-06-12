International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin
Putin Expresses Condolences Over Death of Silvio Berlusconi - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in connection with the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Italian newspaper reported that the ex-Italian prime minister, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died at the age of 86.
11:32 GMT 12.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in connection with the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Italian newspaper reported that the ex-Italian prime minister, who was hospitalized in Milan's San Raffaele hospital for scheduled follow-up tests for a blood condition last week, died at the age of 86.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'All He Had to Do Was Stop Attacking Donbass': Italy's Berlusconi Blames Zelensky for Ukraine Crisis
13 February, 19:07 GMT
"Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of the outstanding Italian politician Silvio Berlusconi ... In Russia, Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered as a consistent and principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our countries. He made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Russian-Italian partnerships," Putin said in a telegram released by the Kremlin.
