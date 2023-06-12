International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/russian-army-launches-counteroffensive-near-vremovka-ledge---official-1111087105.html
Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official
Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official
Russian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive to push back Ukrainian army near the Vremovka ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Monday.
2023-06-12T12:18+0000
2023-06-12T14:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei rogov
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_27a84bf1b0df32922284e7dbc88a43ba.jpg
Earlier in the day, Rogov said heavy fighting was going on in the area, while Ukrainian forces managed to capture the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Makarovka. Rogov said that the objective of the counterattack is to drive Ukrainians out of the captured villages, adding that Russian artillery is "giving hell" there. The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia forces for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporozhye Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ukraine-loses-250-military-in-zaporozhye-south-donetsk-directions-in-past-day-1111083517.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3929ec7ce8c7118a2c6064f8ff3a6ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian counteroffensive
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian counteroffensive

Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official

12:18 GMT 12.06.2023 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 12.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia.
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive to push back Ukrainian army near the Vremovka ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Rogov said heavy fighting was going on in the area, while Ukrainian forces managed to capture the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Makarovka.
"Currently, a counterattack has been launched by our guys – the 127th division is going into battle, going forward. At the same time, massive support is being provided by the Russian aerospace forces," he told the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.
Rogov said that the objective of the counterattack is to drive Ukrainians out of the captured villages, adding that Russian artillery is "giving hell" there.
A Russian serviceman at an airfield in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses 250 Military in Zaporozhye, South Donetsk Directions in Past Day
11:49 GMT
The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia forces for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporozhye Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала