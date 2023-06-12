https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/russian-army-launches-counteroffensive-near-vremovka-ledge---official-1111087105.html
Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official
Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official
Russian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive to push back Ukrainian army near the Vremovka ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Monday.
2023-06-12T12:18+0000
2023-06-12T12:18+0000
2023-06-12T14:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei rogov
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_27a84bf1b0df32922284e7dbc88a43ba.jpg
Earlier in the day, Rogov said heavy fighting was going on in the area, while Ukrainian forces managed to capture the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Makarovka. Rogov said that the objective of the counterattack is to drive Ukrainians out of the captured villages, adding that Russian artillery is "giving hell" there. The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia forces for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporozhye Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ukraine-loses-250-military-in-zaporozhye-south-donetsk-directions-in-past-day-1111083517.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3929ec7ce8c7118a2c6064f8ff3a6ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian counteroffensive
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian counteroffensive
Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official
12:18 GMT 12.06.2023 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 12.06.2023)
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive to push back Ukrainian army near the Vremovka ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Rogov said heavy fighting was going on in the area, while Ukrainian forces managed to capture the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Makarovka.
"Currently, a counterattack has been launched by our guys – the 127th division is going into battle, going forward. At the same time, massive support is being provided by the Russian aerospace forces," he told the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.
Rogov said that the objective of the counterattack is to drive Ukrainians out of the captured villages, adding that Russian artillery is "giving hell" there.
The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia forces for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporozhye Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.