Russian Army Launches Counteroffensive Near Vremovka Ledge - Official

Russian armed forces have launched a counteroffensive to push back Ukrainian army near the Vremovka ledge in the Zaporozhye direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Russian-appointed Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Rogov said heavy fighting was going on in the area, while Ukrainian forces managed to capture the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Makarovka. Rogov said that the objective of the counterattack is to drive Ukrainians out of the captured villages, adding that Russian artillery is "giving hell" there. The Ukrainian government has been planning a major counteroffensive against Russia forces for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporozhye Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, zaporozhye region, russian counteroffensive