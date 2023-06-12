https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ukraine-loses-250-military-in-zaporozhye-south-donetsk-directions-in-past-day-1111083517.html
Ukraine Loses 250 Military in Zaporozhye, South Donetsk Directions in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 250 military in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces continued to attempt offensive operations in the South Donetsk direction. In the area of the Vremovka ledge, the Vostok group of the Russian armed forces repelled three enemy attacks from the direction of the Donetsk People's Republic and in the Zaporozhye region. "Over the past day, up to 250 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, two cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in [the Zaporozhye direction]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lose over 120 military in South Donetsk direction. The Russian military also repelled two attacks of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, the statement said, noting that Kiev lost up to 140 military in the direction over the past day.The ministry also reported that the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack with sea-based high-precision long-range weapons, targeting places of deployment of reserves of Ukrainian troops.
11:49 GMT 12.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 250 military in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces continued to attempt offensive operations
in the South Donetsk direction. In the area of the Vremovka ledge, the Vostok group of the Russian armed forces repelled three enemy attacks from the direction of the Donetsk People's Republic and in the Zaporozhye region.
"Over the past day, up to 250 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, two cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in [the Zaporozhye direction]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lose over 120 military in South Donetsk direction.
The Russian military also repelled two attacks of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, the statement said, noting that Kiev lost up to 140 military in the direction over the past day.
The ministry also reported that the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack with sea-based high-precision long-range weapons, targeting places of deployment of reserves of Ukrainian troops.
"[On Sunday night], the Russian armed forces launched a sea-based high-precision long-range weapon at the places of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces' reserves. The designated objects were hit. The goal of the strike was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.