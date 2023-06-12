https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/syrian-trade-minister-senior-uae-diplomat-discuss-economic-cooperation---reports-1111071954.html
The Syrian trade minister noted the success of relations between Syria and the UAE and reiterated his willingness to facilitate the development of cooperation between the two nations by all means, the report said. The senior UAE diplomat, on his part, stressed the importance of discussing commercial issues of common interest, as well as prospects for strengthening cooperation and building partnership with Damascus, media reported. The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian Minister of Internal Trade Mohsen Abdul-Karim Ali has met with the charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Damascus, Abdul Hakeem Al-Nuaimi, to discuss trade exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries, Syrian state-run news agency reported.
The Syrian trade minister noted the success of relations between Syria and the UAE
and reiterated his willingness to facilitate the development of cooperation between the two nations by all means, the report said.
The senior UAE diplomat, on his part, stressed the importance of discussing commercial issues of common interest, as well as prospects for strengthening cooperation and building partnership with Damascus, media reported.
The meeting took place after the League of Arab States (LAS) decided in May to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Syrian President Bashar Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19
