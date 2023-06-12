https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/ukraine-urges-germany-to-spare-many-more-leopard-tanks-after-military-setback-1111085590.html
Ukraine Urges Germany to Spare 'Many More' Leopard Tanks After Military Setback
Ukraine Urges Germany to Spare 'Many More' Leopard Tanks After Military Setback
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Melnyk says Germany has the capacity to triple the number of Leopard 2 main battle tanks supplied to Kiev.
2023-06-12T12:51+0000
2023-06-12T12:51+0000
2023-06-12T12:52+0000
military
andriy melnyk
germany
ukraine
european union (eu)
bundeswehr
leopard 2
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108901855_0:235:2000:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_af1fd0c723037a51e637f5fcad53af3b.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry said over the weekend that Ukrainian armed forces lost four Leopards and five US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in an attempt to breach Russian defenses in southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Melnyk, a former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany who was recalled from Berlin last year after repeatedly offending the host country’s government, estimated that the number of Leopard supplies could be "tripled without endangering Germany’s defense capability." According to the Ukrainian official, Germany gave Ukraine only 18 Leopard 2 tanks from its armed forces' stockpile of more than 300 tanks. Ukraine's EU allies pledged to muster more than 50 Leopard 2 tanks from their arsenals. Melnyk also asked for another 60 Marder tracked infantry fighting vehicles and reminded Berlin of Kiev’s requests to give it a tenth of Bundeswehr's Puma tracked infantry fighting vehicles, Boxer wheeled armored fighting vehicles, Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Fennek armed reconnaissance vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230124/leopard-2-tanks-armored-beasts-berlin-is-about-to-send-into-ukraine-conflict-1106662864.html
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108901855_0:48:2000:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_54b51a1d6291463cb68468cc954d3bb4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, andrii melnyk, germany, leopard 2 tanks, bradley fighting vehicles
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, andrii melnyk, germany, leopard 2 tanks, bradley fighting vehicles
Ukraine Urges Germany to Spare 'Many More' Leopard Tanks After Military Setback
12:51 GMT 12.06.2023 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 12.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Melnyk says Germany has the capacity to triple the number of Leopard 2 main battle tanks supplied to Kiev.
The Russian Defense Ministry said over the weekend that Ukrainian armed forces lost
four Leopards and five US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicles in an attempt to breach Russian defenses in southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.
"The Ukrainian army urgently needs many more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armored vehicles … Every Leopard 2 is literally as good as gold for the decisive offensive," Melnyk told a German dailyin an interview published on Sunday.
Melnyk, a former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany who was recalled
from Berlin last year after repeatedly offending the host country’s government, estimated that the number of Leopard supplies could be "tripled without endangering Germany’s defense capability
."
According to the Ukrainian official, Germany gave Ukraine only 18 Leopard 2 tanks from its armed forces' stockpile of more than 300 tanks. Ukraine's EU allies pledged to muster more than 50 Leopard 2 tanks from their arsenals.
Melnyk also asked for another 60 Marder tracked infantry fighting vehicles and reminded Berlin of Kiev’s requests to give it a tenth of Bundeswehr's Puma tracked infantry fighting vehicles, Boxer wheeled armored fighting vehicles, Fuchs armored personnel carriers and Fennek armed reconnaissance vehicles.