US Army Lures Legal Migrants to Enlist for Quick Citizenship Amid Recruiting Shortfalls

The US military service leaders earlier warned that the Army, the Navy and the Air Force brace for missing their recruiting goals by thousands of rookies this year, as they did in 2022.

With the US Army and Navy currently facing a severe recruitment shortfall, American military recruiters reportedly continue to target legal migrants to fill their ranks in exchange for offering them a quick path to citizenship.One key element reportedly includes the use of recruiters with similar backgrounds to the potential migrant recruits.In this regard, the outlet referred to Esmita Spudes Bidari, a young girl from Nepal who recently took the oath to join the US Army Reserves, thanks in part to a recruiter in Dallas who also is Nepalese and who reached out to her through an online group on a social networking website.The news network pointed out that “Pulling more from the legal immigrant population may not provide large numbers, but any small boosts will help” when it comes to the US Army and the USAF’s thus-far-unsuccessful push for meeting their recruiting goals this year.As far as the USAF is concerned, the first group of 14 people who graduated from basic training, were reportedly sworn in as new US citizens in April. They ostensibly included recruits from Cameroon, Jamaica, Kenya, the Philippines, and South Africa. As of mid-May, there were about 100 legal migrants in basic training who had started dealing with the citizenship process and about 40 who had already completed it, according to reports.This comes after US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told lawmakers at a congressional hearing earlier this month that the American military does not expect to reach its ambitious recruiting goal of 65,000 new soldiers by the end of the year, as the pool of young Americans eligible to serve continues to shrink.The past several years have seen an ever-increasing percentage of Americans in prime recruiting age be deemed unqualified for service. According to army planners, only about 23% of 17-24-year-olds can meet the service's expectations, with many applicants failing the military's SAT-style entrance exam or being too overweight to serve. The SAT is a college entrance exam that many colleges and universities in the US use as part of the admission process.The developments with enlisting legal migrants unfold as the US migration crisis persists, with scores of illegal entries along the US-Mexico border showing no sign of abating.

