US Preparing Evacuation Plans for American Citizens in Taiwan - Reports

US Preparing Evacuation Plans for American Citizens in Taiwan - Reports

The United States has been planning a potential evacuation of its citizens from Taiwan over the past six months amid heightened tensions over the island between Washington and Beijing, media reported on Monday citing three US officials.

Among the reasons for starting the preparations, American intelligence officials also cite the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the rapprochement between Russia and China. "It’s nothing you wouldn’t read in the news," a senior intelligence official was quoted as saying. "Forces building up." As of 2019, as many as 80,000 American nationals were living in Taiwan in 2019.

