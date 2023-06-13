https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/cuban-missile-crisis-part-2-us-media-accuses-china-of-building-base-1111093720.html
Cuban Missile Crisis Part 2? US Media Accuses China of Building Base
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss the latest news in global politics, including China's tensions with Taiwan.
2023-06-13T04:02+0000
2023-06-13T04:02+0000
2023-06-13T09:31+0000
Angie Wong: JournalistKJ Noh: Journalist, political analystMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystLynn Shaw: Founder and Executive Director of Lynn's WarriorsThe show begins with journalist Angie Wong discussing the Trump indictment and his arraignment in Miami.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist and political analyst KJ Noh about the latest tensions between China and Taiwan.The final hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Ukraine's counteroffensive.The show wraps up with Lynn Shaw, the Executive Director and Founder of Lynn's Warriors about JP Morgan settling with Epstein victims. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:02 GMT 13.06.2023
