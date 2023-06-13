https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/economists-expect-fed-to-halt-rate-hikes-after-us-reports-40-inflation-lowest-since-march-2021-1111127565.html

Economists Expect Fed to Halt Rate Hikes After US Reports 4.0% Inflation, Lowest Since March 2021

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2023 was just 4.0% higher than in April 2023 prior to seasonal adjustments, the BLS said on Tuesday. That was the smallest increase in the rate of inflation since March 2021

According to the latest report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the United States is experiencing its lowest rate of inflation in more than two years.The change in commodity prices was not even across all sectors, with energy costs decreasing by 11.7% but the food index increasing by 6.7% over the previous year.As compared to the previous month, prices increased in May by just 0.1%, which was not the smallest increase but was among the smallest month-to-month increase over the last year.As a result, some economic observers are predicting the Fed will decline to raise interest rates at its June meeting, which also began on Tuesday.Indeed, in late May, several senior Federal Reserve officials already had similar expectations. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said “we really should skip, not pause, but skip an increase” in June.However, the Fed’s stated goal is to reduce inflation to just 2%, meaning the battle is far from over.Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, cautioned that “directional progress should not be confused with mission accomplished.”Last month, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate to between 5% and 5.25%, its highest level in 16 years.A year ago in June 2022, the inflationary spiral set in motion by the COVID-19 pandemic reached its nadir, with a 9.1% increase in prices over June 2021. However, the Fed had already begun ratcheting up interest rates after inflation hit a 40-year high in January 2022, after having tolerated high inflation as the cost of keeping markets stable amid the continued recovery from the economic crash caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in February-April of 2020. That crash destroyed more than one-third of the New York Stock Exchange’s value and thrust 40 million Americans into unemployment.Research released on Tuesday by David Rosenberg, the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch who is now the president of Toronto-based Rosenberg Research, noted that since 1950, 11 out of 14 rate-hike cycles have ended in recessions.

