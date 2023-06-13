https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/federal-reserve-boss-faces-dilemma-with-us-economy-not-out-of-the-woods-1111118386.html

Federal Reserve Boss Faces Dilemma With US Economy 'Not Out of the Woods'

Federal Reserve Boss Faces Dilemma With US Economy 'Not Out of the Woods'

Attempts to control inflation at the expense of growth could be driving the US towards stagflation. Dr Linwood Tauheed argues that the government must intervene to revive the country's fortunes.

2023-06-13T18:16+0000

2023-06-13T18:16+0000

2023-06-13T18:16+0000

economy

us

economy

linwood tauheed

jerome powell

federal reserve

silicon valley bank collapse

silicon valley bank

us federal reserve

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090933814_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfe746e45dcf69a451e8ff894f4dcfd.jpg

The US Federal Reserve cannot fix America's economic problems by tinkering with its only tool of interest rates, an economist argues.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is torn between conflicting pressures to control inflation and get the economy growing again following the COVID-19 lockdown and the energy crisis caused by sanctions on Russia.Economist Dr Linwood Tauheed told Sputnik that it was not exactly a case of the chickens coming home to roost for Powell.The academic pointed out that Powell's policy for beating inflation was to send the economy into a nosedive and sacrifice millions of jobs."Jerome Powell has indicated in a very upfront manner that he was going to increase interest rates until there was a change in the labor market. Now, what that meant was an increase in unemployment," Tauheed said. The economist dismissed the notion prevalent in the mainstream media that the Fed was "all-powerful and can solve every problem."The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and two other mid-sized regional banks earlier this year may not be isolated, the academic warned. "We're not out of the woods," Tauheed warned. "In fact, there are thousands of banks in the country that have the same problem as the Silicon Valley and other banks. They haven't had runs on the banks and so forth that would expose that. But but those problems have not gone away."For more cutting-edge analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik News show The Critical Hour.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/us-job-figures-foreshadow-looming-economic-stagflation-crisis-1110943087.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us federal reserve chairman jerome powell, inflationary and energy crisis caused by sanctions on russia, can monetary policy control inflation?