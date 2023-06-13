https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/ukraine-offensive-assange-loses-appeal-romanian-ambassador-calls-africans-monkeys-1111097962.html

Ukraine Offensive; Assange Loses Appeal; Romanian Ambassador Calls Africans Monkeys

Ukraine Offensive; Assange Loses Appeal; Romanian Ambassador Calls Africans Monkeys

The Romanian ambassador has been recalled for calling Africans monkeys.

2023-06-13T04:06+0000

2023-06-13T04:06+0000

2023-06-13T10:47+0000

the critical hour

radio

jfk

iran

brics

ukraine

taiwan

amlo

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111097805_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_906d68811737d4187006fce7978dae8b.png

Ukraine Offensive; Assange Loses Appeal; Romanian Ambassador Calls Africans Monkeys The Romanian ambassador has been recalled for calling Africans monkeys.

Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the Trump indictment. President Trump is traveling to Miami to face federal charges.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The offensive in Ukraine is allegedly underway. Also, a US musician is arrested in Russia on drug charges.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. The US is attempting a divide-and-conquer strategy with the BRICS coalition.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa and Cuba. The US is trying to mess up normal relations between Cuba and China. Also, a Romanian ambassador has been recalled for calling Africans monkeys.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran's president is on a trip to Venezuela. Also, the leader of Saudi Arabia has threatened economic consequences for the US amid an oil feud.Teri Mattson, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK and podcast host for WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean, joins us to discuss the Global South. Mexico is set to unveil its next presidential candidate. Also, the US is plotting a coup in Colombia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss foreign policy. President Lula calls for a coalition to save Julian Assange. Also, Jamaal Bowman supports aid for Ukraine but knows little if anything about the dynamics of the conflict.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. De-dollarization is a remedy against US militarism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iran

ukraine

china

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, ukraine offensive, romanian ambassador calls africans monkeys, julian assange appeal, trump indictment, cuba, global south, de-dollarization