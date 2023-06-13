https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/foreign-national-who-allegedly-bribed-joe-biden-hunter-has-audio-of-their-talks---senator-1111098933.html

Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe Biden, Hunter Has Audio of Their Talks - Senator

Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe Biden, Hunter Has Audio of Their Talks - Senator

The foreign national who allegedly bribed President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of their discussions, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said during remarks on the Senate floor.

2023-06-13T02:09+0000

2023-06-13T02:09+0000

2023-06-13T02:09+0000

americas

hunter biden

joe biden

chuck grassley

republican

senate

us

us justice department

fbi

bribery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1c/1100091060_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3ed30727949556f21370526cb1d830.jpg

"The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversation with them, 17 such recordings," Grassley said on Monday, citing the FBI's unclassified 1023 form on the Biden family. The foreign national allegedly has 15 audio recordings of his discussions with Hunter Biden and two other recordings with then vice-president Joe Biden, according to Grassley. Grassley added, according to the document, that the foreign national kept these recordings as a sort of insurance policy in case he got into a "tight spot." Moreover, Grassley said the document indicates Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden. Earlier in the day, former President Donald Trump said he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate current officeholder Joe Biden, his family and others allegedly engaged in corruption that negatively impacts the United States. On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Trump denies the allegations against him and has criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/trump-says-will-appoint-special-prosecutor-to-investigate-biden-crime-family-others-1111094403.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden family, foreign national, bribery scheme, us president joe biden, hunter biden, audio recordings, chuck grassley