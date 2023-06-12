https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/trump-says-will-appoint-special-prosecutor-to-investigate-biden-crime-family-others-1111094403.html

Trump Says Will Appoint Special Prosecutor to Investigate ‘Biden Crime Family,’ Others

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate current office holder Joe Biden, his family and others allegedly engaged in corruption that negatively impacts the United States.

“I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” Trump said in a statement via social media. On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Trump denies the allegations against him and has criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor. In addition to allegations of Biden’s own mishandling of classified documents, the US House Oversight Committee is also investigating a potential political bribery scheme involving a foreign national. The lawmakers’ probe is based on information provided to the FBI by a confidential human source, who alleges that Biden and his son Hunter Biden received a total of $10 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma to help end a probe into the entity. Biden has dismissed the allegations involving Burisma as “a bunch of malarkey.” US House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Monday that he will soon be granted access to additional FBI documents on the matter with information from confidential sources.

