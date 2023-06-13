https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/investigators-retrieve-unidentified-body-from-i-95-truck-crash-in-philadelphia-1111097271.html
Investigators Retrieve Unidentified Body From I-95 Truck Crash in Philadelphia
An unidentified body has been recovered and sent to a medical examiner's office to be identified. Family members of the deceased trucker have reported his identity.
Investigators Retrieve Unidentified Body From I-95 Truck Crash in Philadelphia
On Sunday, a section of the I-95, a north-south major highway used by millions of Americans, was closed indefinitely after a tanker truck fire caused a portion of the highway to collapse.
Investigators recovered a body from the site of a collapsed
major highway on Monday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a day after tanker truck caught fire below an underpass.
The body was taken to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner, where the remains will be identified by authorities, Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Myles Snyder said.
Family members of a man named Nathaniel Moody
believe he was the truck driver who died in the crash, even as no official word has revealed the identity of the deceased. Moody has one son and two daughters, his son told reporters.
The tanker truck crashed and caught fire at around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday after the driver reportedly lost control on Interstate 95 during a left-hand turn after exiting the Cottman Avenue off ramp.
The highway runs from Maine to Florida.
"With regards to the complete rebuild of I-95 roadway, we expect it to take some number of months," Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said at a news conference on Sunday evening.
The state’s governor signed a disaster declaration on Monday, a move that will allow Pennsylvania to use federal funding to rebuild its roadways and access $7 million in state funds which will be made immediately available.
The bridge will have to be completely demolished within the next four to five days before reconstruction of the bridge can begin, officials have indicated. According to Mike Carroll, the state’s Department of Transportation Secretary, the bridge was built 10 to 12 years ago and was ruled “structurally sound” before the crash.
"This is going to be a major disruption in that region and it's really going to affect the Northeast," Treasury Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday.
The National Transportation Safety Board, in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police, will be investigating the incident, after which a preliminary report will be made available in two to three weeks, reports
said.