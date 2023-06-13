https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/made-in-russia-producers-debut-at-food--beverage-west-africa-1111114521.html

‘Made in Russia’ Producers Debut at Food & Beverage West Africa

‘Made in Russia’ Producers Debut at Food & Beverage West Africa

The national exposition “Made in Russia” was opened for the first time at the Food & Beverage West Africa, the leading exhibition for the food and beverage industry in Nigeria, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.

2023-06-13T14:24+0000

2023-06-13T14:24+0000

2023-06-13T14:25+0000

russia

nigeria

west africa

russian export center jsc (rec)

made in russia brand

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109168838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_30d35f0f76fdd07886ad1fcfdde8cb1d.jpg

"On June 13, the national exposition ‘Made in Russia’ was held for the first time at the international exhibition ‘Food & Beverage West Africa’ in Lagos, Nigeria. Eleven Russian companies came to present their products at the event," the statement said.This is the first time that such a large number of Russian agricultural producers are being represented in Nigeria at the same time and in the same place.The Russian exhibition, covering an area of over 380 square meters, occupies all of Pavilion No. 3 and is the largest national exhibition at the Food & Beverage West Africa trade show this year.An intensive business program has been put together for the participants of the “Made in Russia” exposition, which will include over 100 B2B meetings with international business representatives.The food show will be held June 13-15 at the Landmark Centre event venue in Lagos, Nigeria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/made-in-russia-heads-to-iran-oil-show-2023-1110302013.html

russia

nigeria

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

national exposition “made in russia”, leading exhibition