The national exposition “Made in Russia” was opened for the first time at the Food & Beverage West Africa, the leading exhibition for the food and beverage industry in Nigeria, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
‘Made in Russia’ Producers Debut at Food & Beverage West Africa
14:24 GMT 13.06.2023 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 13.06.2023)
"On June 13, the national exposition ‘Made in Russia’ was held for the first time at the international exhibition ‘Food & Beverage West Africa’ in Lagos, Nigeria. Eleven Russian companies came to present their products at the event," the statement said.
This is the first time that such a large number of Russian agricultural producers are being represented in Nigeria at the same time and in the same place.
The Russian exhibition, covering an area of over 380 square meters, occupies all of Pavilion No. 3 and is the largest national exhibition at the Food & Beverage West Africa trade show this year.
An intensive business program has been put together for the participants of the “Made in Russia
” exposition, which will include over 100 B2B meetings with international business representatives.
The food show will be held June 13-15 at the Landmark Centre event venue in Lagos, Nigeria.