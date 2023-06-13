International
WATCH LIVE: Vladimir Putin Holds Meeting With War Correspondents
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/made-in-russia-producers-debut-at-food--beverage-west-africa-1111114521.html
‘Made in Russia’ Producers Debut at Food & Beverage West Africa
‘Made in Russia’ Producers Debut at Food & Beverage West Africa
The national exposition “Made in Russia” was opened for the first time at the Food & Beverage West Africa, the leading exhibition for the food and beverage industry in Nigeria, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
2023-06-13T14:24+0000
2023-06-13T14:25+0000
russia
nigeria
west africa
russian export center jsc (rec)
made in russia brand
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109168838_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_30d35f0f76fdd07886ad1fcfdde8cb1d.jpg
"On June 13, the national exposition ‘Made in Russia’ was held for the first time at the international exhibition ‘Food &amp; Beverage West Africa’ in Lagos, Nigeria. Eleven Russian companies came to present their products at the event," the statement said.This is the first time that such a large number of Russian agricultural producers are being represented in Nigeria at the same time and in the same place.The Russian exhibition, covering an area of over 380 square meters, occupies all of Pavilion No. 3 and is the largest national exhibition at the Food &amp; Beverage West Africa trade show this year.An intensive business program has been put together for the participants of the “Made in Russia” exposition, which will include over 100 B2B meetings with international business representatives.The food show will be held June 13-15 at the Landmark Centre event venue in Lagos, Nigeria.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/made-in-russia-heads-to-iran-oil-show-2023-1110302013.html
russia
nigeria
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109168838_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba9d98f96249d1adfd6615592a690703.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national exposition “made in russia”, leading exhibition
national exposition “made in russia”, leading exhibition

‘Made in Russia’ Producers Debut at Food & Beverage West Africa

14:24 GMT 13.06.2023 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 13.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankVisitors attend the Made in Russia International Export Forum, in Moscow, Russia.
Visitors attend the Made in Russia International Export Forum, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The national exposition “Made in Russia” was opened for the first time at the Food & Beverage West Africa, the leading exhibition for the food and beverage industry in Nigeria, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.
"On June 13, the national exposition ‘Made in Russia’ was held for the first time at the international exhibition ‘Food & Beverage West Africa’ in Lagos, Nigeria. Eleven Russian companies came to present their products at the event," the statement said.
This is the first time that such a large number of Russian agricultural producers are being represented in Nigeria at the same time and in the same place.
The Russian exhibition, covering an area of over 380 square meters, occupies all of Pavilion No. 3 and is the largest national exhibition at the Food & Beverage West Africa trade show this year.
Exhibits from Iran Oil Show - a major oil, gas, refining and petrochemicals exhibition in Tehran, Iran. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
Economy
‘Made in Russia’ Heads to Iran Oil Show 2023
12 May, 19:04 GMT
An intensive business program has been put together for the participants of the “Made in Russia” exposition, which will include over 100 B2B meetings with international business representatives.
The food show will be held June 13-15 at the Landmark Centre event venue in Lagos, Nigeria.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала