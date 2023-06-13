International
Putin Signs Law on Ratification of Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route
Putin Signs Law on Ratification of Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on natural gas supplies via the Far East route, according to the official legal information portal.
The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline. It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China. The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China — by the China National Petroleum Corporation.Earlier in May, the Russian parliament adopted a legislation that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East Route.
Putin Signs Law on Ratification of Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on natural gas supplies via the Far East route, according to the official legal information portal.
The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline. It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China.
The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China — by the China National Petroleum Corporation.
Earlier in May, the Russian parliament adopted a legislation that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East Route.
