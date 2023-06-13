https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/putin-signs-law-on-ratification-of-agreement-with-china-on-gas-supplies-via-far-east-route-1111109658.html

Putin Signs Law on Ratification of Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

Putin Signs Law on Ratification of Agreement With China on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on natural gas supplies via the Far East route, according to the official legal information portal.

2023-06-13T11:38+0000

2023-06-13T11:38+0000

2023-06-13T11:38+0000

economy

china

russia

vladimir putin

gazprom

china national petroleum corporation (cnpc)

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100842069_0:229:3234:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5b2deb0088603799830fca22398ad3.jpg

The document signed on January 31 suggests building a cross-border section of the gas pipeline. It starts at a gas measuring station in Russia near the town of Dalnerechensk, passes through the Ussuri River and ends at the Hulin launch station in China. The design, construction and operation of the site in Russia is carried out by Gazprom, while in China — by the China National Petroleum Corporation.Earlier in May, the Russian parliament adopted a legislation that ratifies the agreement between Russia and China on cooperation in gas supplies via the Far East Route.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/kazakh-energy-firm-suggests-russias-gazprom-build-gas-pipeline-to-china-via-kazakhstan-1107780309.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ratification of agreement, gas supplies, far east route