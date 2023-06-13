https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/spacex-orbits-72-satellites-1111100592.html
SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites
SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites
US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said it had orbited 72 satellites on a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle.
2023-06-13T04:50+0000
2023-06-13T04:50+0000
2023-06-13T04:50+0000
beyond politics
elon musk
science & tech
spacex
starlink
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095156432_111:0:1327:684_1920x0_80_0_0_f942bd3b727bd19bd1d5bd1336dd94e3.png
"After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX’s 200th landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX said. Earlier, the company orbited 52 Starlink satellites.Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet access to remote and rural areas around the world. The constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that orbit the Earth at a low altitude.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/china-to-build-out-satellite-network-amid-worries-about-starlinks-military-use---reports-1109226523.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095156432_263:0:1175:684_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4fe27be36b5ed9c0aaa4cf527246ab.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle, space transportation services company spacex, high-speed internet
falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle, space transportation services company spacex, high-speed internet
SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said it had orbited 72 satellites on a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle.
"After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX’s 200th landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX said.
Earlier, the company orbited 52 Starlink satellites.
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX
to provide high-speed internet access to remote and rural areas around the world. The constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that orbit the Earth at a low altitude.