SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites
SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites
US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said it had orbited 72 satellites on a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle.
"After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX’s 200th landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX said. Earlier, the company orbited 52 Starlink satellites.Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet access to remote and rural areas around the world. The constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that orbit the Earth at a low altitude.
04:50 GMT 13.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said it had orbited 72 satellites on a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle.
"After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX’s 200th landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX said.
Earlier, the company orbited 52 Starlink satellites.
Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet access to remote and rural areas around the world. The constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that orbit the Earth at a low altitude.
