https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/spacex-orbits-72-satellites-1111100592.html

SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites

SpaceX Orbits 72 Satellites

US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX said it had orbited 72 satellites on a Falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle.

2023-06-13T04:50+0000

2023-06-13T04:50+0000

2023-06-13T04:50+0000

beyond politics

elon musk

science & tech

spacex

starlink

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095156432_111:0:1327:684_1920x0_80_0_0_f942bd3b727bd19bd1d5bd1336dd94e3.png

"After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX’s 200th landing of an orbital class rocket," SpaceX said. Earlier, the company orbited 52 Starlink satellites.Starlink is a satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX to provide high-speed internet access to remote and rural areas around the world. The constellation consists of thousands of small satellites that orbit the Earth at a low altitude.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/china-to-build-out-satellite-network-amid-worries-about-starlinks-military-use---reports-1109226523.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

falcon 9 medium-lift launch vehicle, space transportation services company spacex, high-speed internet