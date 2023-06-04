International
WATCH LIVE: Press Conference After 35th OPEC and OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting
SpaceX Launches Another 22 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday as part of its mission to bring broadband internet to customers around the globe.
"On Sunday, June 4 at 8:20 a.m. ET [12:20 GMT], Falcon 9 launched 22 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40)," the company said. The first stage of the partially reusable Falcon 9 medium-lift rocket returned to the sea-based droneship, called Just Read the Instructions. This was the third successful launch and landing for this Falcon 9 booster. SpaceX said that the second Falcon 9 launch of the day, which was due to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS), was tentatively pushed back to Monday due to high winds in the recovery area. "The instantaneous launch window is at 11:47 a.m. ET (15:47 UTC) and a backup launch opportunity is available on Wednesday, June 7 at 11:01 a.m. ET (15:01 UTC) pending range approval," it said. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a Dragon spacecraft loaded with more than 7,000 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and hardware to the orbital outpost under NASA’s second commercial resupply services contract with SpaceX. Starlink is a next-generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the world, which was launched by SpaceX in February 2018.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/spacex-launches-falcon-heavy-mission-after-several-delays-1110001523.html
16:49 GMT 04.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday as part of its mission to bring broadband internet to customers around the globe.
"On Sunday, June 4 at 8:20 a.m. ET [12:20 GMT], Falcon 9 launched 22 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40)," the company said.
The first stage of the partially reusable Falcon 9 medium-lift rocket returned to the sea-based droneship, called Just Read the Instructions. This was the third successful launch and landing for this Falcon 9 booster.
SpaceX said that the second Falcon 9 launch of the day, which was due to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS), was tentatively pushed back to Monday due to high winds in the recovery area.
"The instantaneous launch window is at 11:47 a.m. ET (15:47 UTC) and a backup launch opportunity is available on Wednesday, June 7 at 11:01 a.m. ET (15:01 UTC) pending range approval," it said.
The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a Dragon spacecraft loaded with more than 7,000 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and hardware to the orbital outpost under NASA’s second commercial resupply services contract with SpaceX.
Starlink is a next-generation satellite network designed to provide broadband internet access around the world, which was launched by SpaceX in February 2018.
