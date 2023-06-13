International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/texas-congressman-accuses-biden-of-crime-of-the-century-1111103869.html
Texas Congressman Accuses Biden of 'Crime of the Century'
Texas Congressman Accuses Biden of 'Crime of the Century'
Republican Congressman Ronnie Jackson, in his Twitter account, accused US President Joe Biden of the "crime of the century" because of his possible ties with the management of the Ukrainian company Burisma.
2023-06-13T10:56+0000
2023-06-13T10:56+0000
americas
joe biden
burisma
fbi
us house oversight committee
james comer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106544326_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7f07e2cc51c8d8e2f762904727758bd.jpg
Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson took to Twitter and accused US President Joe Biden of the "crime of the century" because of his possible ties with the management of the Ukrainian company Burisma.The Texas Congressman went on to further excoriate Biden, branding him the "biggest criminal to ever occupy the Oval Office."Earlier, US Senator Charles Grassley claimed that the executive director of the Ukrainian company Burisma, who allegedly bribed Biden and his son, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them, including two directly with Biden, as an "insurance policy".Biden called the allegations of a bribery scheme “a bunch of malarkey,” when asked about the case.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220203/bidens-burisma-dealings-undercut-us-anti-corruption-effort-in-ukraine-classified-email-reveals-1092722362.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106544326_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88d407682a91552a7f38c87e31f402a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
congressman jackson, ronnie jackson, us president joe biden, ukrainian company burisma
congressman jackson, ronnie jackson, us president joe biden, ukrainian company burisma

Texas Congressman Accuses Biden of 'Crime of the Century'

10:56 GMT 13.06.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelPresident Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Earlier, US House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said on Monday that he would be granted access to additional FBI documents that contain allegations of potential criminal activity by President Joe Biden in his previous capacity as Obama's vice president.
Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson took to Twitter and accused US President Joe Biden of the "crime of the century" because of his possible ties with the management of the Ukrainian company Burisma.
The Texas Congressman went on to further excoriate Biden, branding him the "biggest criminal to ever occupy the Oval Office."
Earlier, US Senator Charles Grassley claimed that the executive director of the Ukrainian company Burisma, who allegedly bribed Biden and his son, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them, including two directly with Biden, as an "insurance policy".
President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
Biden’s Burisma Dealings Undercut US ‘Anti-Corruption’ Effort in Ukraine, Classified Email Reveals
3 February 2022, 14:51 GMT
Biden called the allegations of a bribery scheme “a bunch of malarkey,” when asked about the case.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала