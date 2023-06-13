https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trump-faces-100-years-if-convicted-of-federal-charges-1111092528.html

Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges

Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.

2023-06-13T04:01+0000

2023-06-13T04:01+0000

2023-06-13T09:22+0000

fault lines

radio

washington

taiwan

china

donald trump

ukraine

tesla

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111092369_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4140625eb8f5d3a1fba00fa034da0d26.png

Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a number of charges.

Mark Sleboda - Military and Political AnalystRobert Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaLauren Fox - Auto Expert and ConsultantKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive in the Donbass region.In the second hour, attorneys Steve Gill and Robert Patillo discussed the ongoing indictment of ex-US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted.In the first half of the final hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to auto expert and consultant Lauren Fox about the Tesla vehicles burning and catching on fire.In the last half of the final hour, journalist KJ Noh discussed the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, and the recent accusations by Taipei about the People's Liberation Air Force conducting drills near their airspace.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

washington

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, donald trump charges, ukraine offensive, tesla vehicles, china, taiwan, people's liberation air force