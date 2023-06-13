https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trump-faces-100-years-if-convicted-of-federal-charges-1111092528.html
Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges
Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
2023-06-13T04:01+0000
2023-06-13T04:01+0000
2023-06-13T09:22+0000
fault lines
radio
washington
taiwan
china
donald trump
ukraine
tesla
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111092369_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4140625eb8f5d3a1fba00fa034da0d26.png
Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Mark Sleboda - Military and Political AnalystRobert Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaLauren Fox - Auto Expert and ConsultantKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive in the Donbass region.In the second hour, attorneys Steve Gill and Robert Patillo discussed the ongoing indictment of ex-US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted.In the first half of the final hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to auto expert and consultant Lauren Fox about the Tesla vehicles burning and catching on fire.In the last half of the final hour, journalist KJ Noh discussed the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, and the recent accusations by Taipei about the People's Liberation Air Force conducting drills near their airspace.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
washington
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111092369_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d9f0631977547e0515656990acced8c5.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, donald trump charges, ukraine offensive, tesla vehicles, china, taiwan, people's liberation air force
fault lines, donald trump charges, ukraine offensive, tesla vehicles, china, taiwan, people's liberation air force
Trump Faces 100 Years if Convicted of Federal Charges
04:01 GMT 13.06.2023 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 13.06.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the indictment of former US President Donald Trump on a number of charges.
Mark Sleboda - Military and Political Analyst
Robert Patillo - Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Lauren Fox - Auto Expert and Consultant
KJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Political Analyst
In the first hour, military analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Fault Lines team about the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive in the Donbass region.
In the second hour, attorneys Steve Gill and Robert Patillo discussed the ongoing indictment of ex-US President Donald Trump, who faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted.
In the first half of the final hour, the Fault Lines hosts spoke to auto expert and consultant Lauren Fox about the Tesla vehicles burning and catching on fire.
In the last half of the final hour, journalist KJ Noh discussed the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan, and the recent accusations by Taipei about the People's Liberation Air Force conducting drills near their airspace.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.