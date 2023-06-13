https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-37-charges-in-classified-docs-indictment-1111126207.html

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Charges in Classified Docs Indictment

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Charges in Classified Docs Indictment

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 charges outlined in the classified documents indictment filed by prosecutors late last week.

At his first court hearing in Miami on Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges outlined in the classified documents indictment filed by prosecutors late last week.According to one report, a group of a few hundred people gathered outside the federal courthouse in Miami, most of which included supporters of the former president who were waving flags and chanting. Trump, who is a GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential election was then processed by US Marshals within 15 minutes, during which they took his fingerprints. "What we are witnessing today is the blatant and unapologetic weaponization of the criminal justice system,” Alina Habba, one of Trump's lawyers, said.“We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty,” Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche said in court on Tuesday.Prior to the historic case's court hearing, Trump took to social media to voice his criticism against special counsel Jack Smith, a prosecutor leading the case against Trump, and in typical Trump mannerisms resorted to name calling Smith a "thug" and a "lunatic". MORE DETAILS TO COME.

