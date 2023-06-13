https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trump-could-turn-latest-bizarre-bid-to-jail-him-to-his-advantage-1111107334.html

Trump Could Turn Latest 'Bizarre' Bid to Jail Him to His Advantage

With former US president Donald Trump set to appear in a Miami court later on Tuesday on official secrets and espionage charges, Sputnik's pundits asked whether the trial would hinder or help his bid for a second term.

Federal charges against Donald Trump will only keep him in the media spotlight and help his bid for the presidency, commentators say.Trump is due to appear at a federal court in Miami later in Tuesday for the first hearing over boxes of White House documents found in an FBI raid on his Florida mansion at the Mar-a-Lago golf resort.Writer and editor Jim Kavanagh told Sputnik that the charges would only help Trump as the Republican primaries to select a candidate for the 2024 election loom."For some reason, they're terrified of Donald Trump. This is what this just demonstrates, their political fear of Donald Trump. And that's going to be the problem," he said.In the wake of charges levelled against Trump in New York for alleged campaign finance violations, the editor of online magazine The Polemicist said President Joe Biden's Democratic Party administration and "never-Trump" Republicans were looking for any charges to pin on the former president."I think what it does is it proves to everybody that they're afraid of Donald Trump," Kavanagh said. "And that's the most damning thing I can think of, damning for the Democrats and damning for the American political situation as a whole, that Donald Trump is such a big political presence."The writer called the obsession with attacking Trump "bizarre."Attorney Steve Gill told Sputnik that while federal prosecutors had a strong case against Trump, the case was still "obviously politically motivated." "The only reason Melania didn't testify is she would have had to have talked about why did the FBI agents ramble around in her underwear drawer," Gill said, while Trump could legitimately ask when the Justice Department would act "over all of the documents Joe Biden was stashing completely unsecured in his garage."The attorney also stressed that the charge sheet against Trump was excessively long.Fellow attorney Robert Patillo believed Trump was guilty, but asked why the Democrats and the "deep state" would risk making Trump more popular by casting his as a martyr."There's no more conversation about the other candidates," he added. "You've made Donald Trump the nominee by indicting, effectively."For more in-depth analysis of the latest events, tune into our Sputnik Radio shows.

