International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/uk-to-boost-number-of-troops-in-kosovo-ahead-of-nato-led-drills-1111124471.html
UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NATO-Led Drills
UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NATO-Led Drills
The United Kingdom will increase several times the number of its troops deployed within the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo to hold exercises in 2023, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Tuesday.
2023-06-13T18:40+0000
2023-06-13T18:40+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
kosovo
kfor
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105043/31/1050433126_0:0:3841:2162_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d84689218068b8451f0c5670822522.jpg
There are currently 41 UK personnel based in the region. UK servicemen joined the peacekeeping contingent of KFOR in 1999 following the prolonged conflict in the region. The mission includes military from about 30 countries. Earlier in the month, 500 Turkish servicemen started arriving in Kosovo following the escalation of the already tensed relations between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians at the end of May, which resulted in clashes that left dozens of people injured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/nato-reinforcements-start-arriving-in-self-proclaimed-kosovo-1110938424.html
united kingdom (uk)
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105043/31/1050433126_302:0:3821:2639_1920x0_80_0_0_5bccfd537a8e11c7537b3cca487770df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk. kosovo, kfor, ntao drills
uk. kosovo, kfor, ntao drills

UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NATO-Led Drills

18:40 GMT 13.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / Armend NimaniA members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014.
A members of NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo (KFOR) holds the NATO flag during the change of command ceremony in Pristina on September 3, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / Armend Nimani
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will increase several times the number of its troops deployed within the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo to hold exercises in 2023, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Tuesday.
There are currently 41 UK personnel based in the region.
"Our contribution to KFOR this year will rise to 330 personnel from August to October once again as part of KFOR’s Operational Rehearsal," Heappey said, adding that the UK will continue to contribute to KFOR until at least 2026.
UK servicemen joined the peacekeeping contingent of KFOR in 1999 following the prolonged conflict in the region. The mission includes military from about 30 countries.
NATO soldiers prepare to install razor wire to secure the area near Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 30, 2023, a day following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
World
NATO Reinforcements Start Arriving in Self-Proclaimed Kosovo
6 June, 03:45 GMT
Earlier in the month, 500 Turkish servicemen started arriving in Kosovo following the escalation of the already tensed relations between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians at the end of May, which resulted in clashes that left dozens of people injured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала