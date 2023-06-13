https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/uk-to-boost-number-of-troops-in-kosovo-ahead-of-nato-led-drills-1111124471.html

UK to Boost Number of Troops in Kosovo Ahead of NATO-Led Drills

The United Kingdom will increase several times the number of its troops deployed within the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) in self-proclaimed Kosovo to hold exercises in 2023, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said on Tuesday.

There are currently 41 UK personnel based in the region. UK servicemen joined the peacekeeping contingent of KFOR in 1999 following the prolonged conflict in the region. The mission includes military from about 30 countries. Earlier in the month, 500 Turkish servicemen started arriving in Kosovo following the escalation of the already tensed relations between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians at the end of May, which resulted in clashes that left dozens of people injured.

