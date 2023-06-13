US Senator Vows to Stall DoJ Nominees Amid Alleged Weaponization of Government

International
US Senator J.D. Vance said in a statement that he will stall Justice Department nominees until Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to stop using federal law enforcement to target political opponents as Republicans allege.
"I’ve announced today that I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that Merrick Garland will use, if confirmed, not to enforce the law impartially, which is his duty, but clearly to harass his political opponents," Vance said on Tuesday. The nominations must be blocked until Garland promises to "do his job" and stop going after political opponents, Vance said. The statement comes following the indictment of leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Trump’s indictment is "just one" example of Garland using the Justice Department for political purposes, Vance said, also pointing to the targeting of anti-abortion Catholics and release of violent criminals linked to the 2020 riots. Although only a simple majority is needed for the Senate to confirm nominees, members can stall a floor vote by blocking its scheduling, which requires unanimous consent. In the event a member blocks a fast-tracked confirmation vote, the chamber is required to hold procedural votes to achieve confirmation. Vance’s office reportedly said the senator will not block nominees for US Marshals positions, which fall under the Justice Department.
22:43 GMT 13.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator J.D. Vance said in a statement posted to social media that he will stall Justice Department nominees until Attorney General Merrick Garland vows to stop using federal law enforcement to target political opponents as Republicans allege.
"I’ve announced today that I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that Merrick Garland will use, if confirmed, not to enforce the law impartially, which is his duty, but clearly to harass his political opponents," Vance said on Tuesday.
The nominations must be blocked until Garland promises to "do his job" and stop going after political opponents, Vance said.
The statement comes following the indictment of leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents.
Trump’s indictment is "just one" example of Garland using the Justice Department for political purposes, Vance said, also pointing to the targeting of anti-abortion Catholics and release of violent criminals linked to the 2020 riots.
Although only a simple majority is needed for the Senate to confirm nominees, members can stall a floor vote by blocking its scheduling, which requires unanimous consent. In the event a member blocks a fast-tracked confirmation vote, the chamber is required to hold procedural votes to achieve confirmation.
Vance’s office reportedly said the senator will not block nominees for US Marshals positions, which fall under the Justice Department.
