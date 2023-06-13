https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/watch-russias-pacific-fleet-demonstrate-firepower-in-sea-of-japan-sea-of-okhotsk-1111101479.html

Watch Russia's Pacific Fleet Demonstrate Firepower in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk

Watch Russia's Pacific Fleet Demonstrate Firepower in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk

On June 5, the Russian Pacific Fleet begun exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk with the participation of more than 60 warships and support vessels.

2023-06-13T07:00+0000

2023-06-13T07:00+0000

2023-06-13T07:00+0000

military

russian pacific fleet

sea of japan

russian defense ministry

submarine

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111101186_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_84acace12776a43947e101e4d47fd6c0.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Pacific Fleet's drills in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk which included the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Admiral Tributs and the Admiral Panteleev large ASW (snti-submarine warfare) ships, acting as part of a tactical force within the framework of an exercise episode, performed search, tracking and the destruction of a submarine of a simulated enemy. Reactive depth bombs were used to strike the area where the simulated submarine was located.More than 60 warships and fleet support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the drills.

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducts drills in Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducts drills in Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk 2023-06-13T07:00+0000 true PT2M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian pacific fleet, sea of okhotsk, sea of japan, exercises