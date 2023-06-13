https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/watch-russias-pacific-fleet-demonstrate-firepower-in-sea-of-japan-sea-of-okhotsk-1111101479.html
Watch Russia's Pacific Fleet Demonstrate Firepower in Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
On June 5, the Russian Pacific Fleet begun exercises in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk with the participation of more than 60 warships and support vessels.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Pacific Fleet's drills in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk which included the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Admiral Tributs and the Admiral Panteleev large ASW (snti-submarine warfare) ships, acting as part of a tactical force within the framework of an exercise episode, performed search, tracking and the destruction of a submarine of a simulated enemy. Reactive depth bombs were used to strike the area where the simulated submarine was located.More than 60 warships and fleet support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the drills.
On June 5, the Russian Pacific Fleet, one of the Russian Navy's major operational fleets, primarily located in the Pacific Ocean, kicked off exercises, involving more than 60 warships and support vessels.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the Pacific Fleet's drills in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk which included the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, the Admiral Tributs and the Admiral Panteleev large ASW (snti-submarine warfare) ships, acting as part of a tactical force within the framework of an exercise episode, performed search, tracking and the destruction of a submarine of a simulated enemy.
Reactive depth bombs were used to strike the area where the simulated submarine was located.
More than 60 warships
and fleet support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the drills.