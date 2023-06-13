https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/white-house-to-provide-ukraine-with-depleted-uranium-tank-shells---reports-1111106953.html

White House to Provide Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Tank Shells - Reports

White House to Provide Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Tank Shells - Reports

The administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine, US media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

After weeks of internal debated on how to equip the Abrams tanks that the United States has provided to Kiev the White House is expected to agree on the transferring of depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing administration sources. Although some officials say that there are no serious obstacles to approving the shipment of depleted uranium munitions, others express concern that due to the transfer of such shells, Washington could be criticized for providing weapons that pose a danger to human health and the environment, according to the newspaper. In addition, the White House is still discussing the possibility of providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, among other arms, according to the news outlet.In late April, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said that London had sent Kiev thousands of shells for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it donated, including some with depleted uranium. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said that London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.

