White House to Provide Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Tank Shells - Reports

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine, US media reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
10:22 GMT 13.06.2023 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 13.06.2023)
In this image provided by the U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force National Guard Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techinicians prepare several contaminated and compromised depleted uranium rounds on June 23, 2022 at Tooele Army Depot, Utah
