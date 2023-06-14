https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/around-22-of-eu-population-at-risk-of-poverty-social-exclusion-in-2022---eurostat-1111145716.html

Around 22% of EU Population at Risk of Poverty, Social Exclusion in 2022 - Eurostat

Around 22% of EU Population at Risk of Poverty, Social Exclusion in 2022 - Eurostat

Around 22% of the population of the European Union were at the risk of poverty in 2022, with the highest values reported in such member states as Romania and Bulgaria, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Wednesday.

2023-06-14T11:25+0000

2023-06-14T11:25+0000

2023-06-14T11:25+0000

economy

european union (eu)

eurostat

bulgaria

greece

romania

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091168679_0:273:2996:1958_1920x0_80_0_0_89766dab56a6c0a0f2e683fd9201304c.jpg

"In 2022, 95.3 million people in the EU (22% of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, i.e. lived in households experiencing at least one of the three poverty and social exclusion risks: risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation, and/or living in a household with very low work intensity," Eurostat said in a statement. Highest shares of people at risk of poverty in the population were reported in Romania (34%), Bulgaria (32%), Greece and Spain (both 26%), whereas such countries as the Czech Republic (12%), Slovenia (13%) and Poland (16%) had the lowest shares in the bloc, Eurostat added. Similar values were recorded in 2021, when around 95.4 million people in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, the statement read.

bulgaria

greece

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union, romania and bulgaria, eu population at risk, poverty