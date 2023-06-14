https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/blinken-to-discuss-us-china-ties-issues-of-concern-during-visit-to-beijing---state-dept-1111150001.html

Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.

Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks with senior officials on a range of bilateral issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.

2023-06-14T13:16+0000

2023-06-14T13:16+0000

2023-06-14T13:16+0000

world

antony blinken

china

state department

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401177_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a559dcd36f0e9a65d22f22e6cb7cf74a.jpg

"Blinken will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and London, the United Kingdom, June 16-21," Miller said. "While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship. He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."Antony Blinken during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/cuban-missile-crisis-part-2-us-media-accuses-china-of-building-base-1111093720.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us secretary of state antony blinken, visit to beijing, bilateral issues, us-china ties