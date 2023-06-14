https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/blinken-to-discuss-us-china-ties-issues-of-concern-during-visit-to-beijing---state-dept-1111150001.html
Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.
Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks with senior officials on a range of bilateral issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Blinken will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and London, the United Kingdom, June 16-21," Miller said. "While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship. He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."Antony Blinken during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.
Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks with senior officials on a range of bilateral issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Blinken will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and London, the United Kingdom, June 16-21," Miller said. "While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship. He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."
Antony Blinken
during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.
"First, he wants to establish communication channels that are open and empowered to discuss important challenges, address misconceptions, and prevent miscalculation, so as to manage competition that does not veer into conflict", Kritenbrink said during a briefing.
Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.