International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/blinken-to-discuss-us-china-ties-issues-of-concern-during-visit-to-beijing---state-dept-1111150001.html
Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.
Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks with senior officials on a range of bilateral issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.
2023-06-14T13:16+0000
2023-06-14T13:16+0000
world
antony blinken
china
state department
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401177_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a559dcd36f0e9a65d22f22e6cb7cf74a.jpg
"Blinken will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and London, the United Kingdom, June 16-21," Miller said. "While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship. He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."Antony Blinken during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/cuban-missile-crisis-part-2-us-media-accuses-china-of-building-base-1111093720.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401177_291:0:3022:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_391a8ed0aebfa1e78f8d3318712de21c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us secretary of state antony blinken, visit to beijing, bilateral issues, us-china ties
us secretary of state antony blinken, visit to beijing, bilateral issues, us-china ties

Blinken to Discuss US-China Ties, Issues of Concern During Visit to Beijing - State Dept.

13:16 GMT 14.06.2023
© ALEX BRANDONUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin on January 20, 2022 in Berlin.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin on January 20, 2022 in Berlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© ALEX BRANDON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China in the coming days for talks with senior officials on a range of bilateral issues of concern, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Blinken will travel to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and London, the United Kingdom, June 16-21," Miller said. "While in Beijing, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior PRC officials where he will discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship. He will also raise bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters, and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."
Antony Blinken during his upcoming trip to China will seek to establish open communication channels in order to prevent miscalculations and avert conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.
"First, he wants to establish communication channels that are open and empowered to discuss important challenges, address misconceptions, and prevent miscalculation, so as to manage competition that does not veer into conflict", Kritenbrink said during a briefing.
Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.
Cuban Missile Crisis Part 2? U.S. Media Accuses China of Building Base - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
The Final Countdown
Cuban Missile Crisis Part 2? US Media Accuses China of Building Base
Yesterday, 04:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала