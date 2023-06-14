International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/chinas-foreign-minister-urges-washington-to-stop-interfering-in-internal-affairs-1111133426.html
China's Foreign Minister Urges Washington to Stop Interfering in Internal Affairs
China's Foreign Minister Urges Washington to Stop Interfering in Internal Affairs
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, called on Washington to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China and damaging its development interests.
2023-06-14T05:08+0000
2023-06-14T05:08+0000
world
qin gang
antony blinken
china
washington
us
internal affairs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094080672_0:53:2952:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae77d646b88260b067eefd4c6a1b098.jpg
"The American side must show respect, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop damaging China's sovereignty, security and development interests for the sake of competition," Chinese broadcaster quoted the foreign minister as saying. The Chinese official also expressed hope that the US will promote exchanges and cooperation, help ensure that the ties between countries stop deteriorating and stabilize, and return to the path of healthy and stable development. During the talks, the Chinese foreign minister outlined to his American counterpart Beijing's position on the Taiwanese and other key issues, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/military-vet-new-japan-taiwan-drone-fleet-is-part-of-us-plan-to-contain-china-1111011747.html
china
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094080672_0:0:2624:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4159dbc34218493a94b4efb41cb07c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us secretary of state antony blinken, internal affairs of china, development interests
us secretary of state antony blinken, internal affairs of china, development interests

China's Foreign Minister Urges Washington to Stop Interfering in Internal Affairs

05:08 GMT 14.06.2023
© AP Photo / Elizabeth DalzielChinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang speaks at a media briefing in Beijing (File)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang speaks at a media briefing in Beijing (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
© AP Photo / Elizabeth Dalziel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, called on Washington to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China and damaging its development interests.
"The American side must show respect, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop damaging China's sovereignty, security and development interests for the sake of competition," Chinese broadcaster quoted the foreign minister as saying.
"We hope that the American side takes real action to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state after the Bali meeting as well as all relevant commitments, and will cooperate with the Chinese side to effectively resolve disagreements," Qin added.
The Chinese official also expressed hope that the US will promote exchanges and cooperation, help ensure that the ties between countries stop deteriorating and stabilize, and return to the path of healthy and stable development.
During the talks, the Chinese foreign minister outlined to his American counterpart Beijing's position on the Taiwanese and other key issues, the report said.
MQ-9B SeaGuardian - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Analysis
New Japan-Taiwan Drone Fleet is Part of US Plan to Contain China
8 June, 18:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала