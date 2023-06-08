https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/military-vet-new-japan-taiwan-drone-fleet-is-part-of-us-plan-to-contain-china-1111011747.html

The US is said to be delivering four MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones to Taiwan, thus enabling the island to share real time surveillance data with the Americans and Japanese. Sputnik sat down with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen to discuss the reported development and its potential consequences.

Citing four individuals familiar with the project, the Financial Times broke on Thursday that US defense contractor General Atomics is expected to deliver four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Taipei beginning in 2025. The UAVs in question are MQ-9B Sea Guardians, a maritime version of the Reaper drone."But they've got eight in Japan, which just got delivered last November. So they're relatively new in Japan, probably ordered within the last two to four years. Then recently also you've got a partnership between a [South] Korean manufacturer of drones and General Atomics [who] signed a cooperation agreement. Whatever is happening in Korea, you're going to see some interoperability or joint capabilities or perhaps, potential a Reaper presence, a more drone presence in Korea. And then you've got these four here."Taiwan's MQ-9B Sea Guardian to Become Part of US NetworkThe MQ-9B Sea Guardian is a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) that can be configured to conduct various maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, including anti-surface warfare; anti-submarine warfare; airborne mine countermeasures; long-range strategic ISR; and over-the-horizon targeting, to name but a few.The unmanned aircraft is designed to fly over the horizon for over 30 hours (depending on configuration), thus enabling joint forces to deliver real-time situational awareness anywhere in the maritime domain – day or night, as per the manufacturer.It was reported that in Taiwan, the aforementioned MQ-9B UAVs would operate alongside the island's fleet of Lockheed P-3C Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft which have reportedly been used for surveillance missions in the disputed South China Sea since at least 2015, as per The Diplomat.It appears as if the US is building a sort of unmanned aircraft network in the region, according to Rasmussen. He referred to the fact that in late April, the US for the first time deployed its lethal drones to the Philippines for joint drills. A pair of MQ-9 Reapers took part in intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance missions during the annual Balikatan exercise.US Containment of ChinaAccording to Rasmussen, the US' ongoing military buildup in the Asia-Pacific region constitutes a clear provocation against China, especially given that Beijing sees Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People's Republic. Meanwhile, NATO's plan to establish a liaison office in Japan is likely to add more fuel to the fire.One should bear in mind that China has never threatened to invade Taiwan, or Japan, or any other countries of the region, the military expert emphasized, stressing that the US buildup in the region has nothing to do with "defense."The containment incentive appears to fit into an overall plan of enhanced deterrence against China voiced by Admiral John C. Aquilino, United States Navy commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, during his testimony before the US House Armed Services Committee on April 18, 2023.Aquilino noted that USINDOPACOM planned to step up interoperability with AUKUS, the Quad diplomatic partnership, and Five Eyes Anglophone intelligence organization to strengthen their positions in the Asia Pacific. In particular, the commander referred to forming a number of military "clusters" in the region: the Guam cluster; the Japan cluster; the Philippines cluster; and the Australia cluster. Furthermore, the US is pushing ahead with the nuke submarine deal designed to arm Australia with nuclear-powered attack subs.In this grand design, the US is basically "creating a situation similar to what was done in Ukraine towards Russia," remarked Rasmussen.Taiwan 2024 Election May Upset US ApplecartIt's likely that the inhabitants of the island of Taiwan have already realized that the situation is going in the wrong direction, continued Rasmussen.International observers don't rule out that Taiwan's governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) may lose to a "pro-China" Kuomintang (KMT) in the January 2024 election. The KMT did well during the November 2022 "9-in-1" elections, and won 13 of the top political posts in local governments across 22 cities, counties, and municipalities, while the DPP won only five.Over the past several months, KMT leaders have made several trips to mainland China, emphasizing that the Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should live in peace. Previously, under KMT leader Ma Ying-jeou, who governed the island between 2008 and 2016, Taiwan signed 23 treaties on cross-strait trade with China, opened direct flights, schools, and facilitated business exchanges.How Will China React to US-NATO Buildup in the Pacific?"China is going to be furious," Rasmussen noted when asked how Beijing would react to the MQ-9B deal. "I mean, they knew this is going to be coming, but I think they're going to be furious. I think they're not going to be, which I'm sure they were suspecting that once these things were delivered, they're going to be interoperating with the Japanese drones as well, but just this official announcement that they're going to be interoperating is just another irritant to the Chinese. And the Chinese are going to be very upset."Remarkably, the Western media broke the news about the drone deal amid reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is looking to visit China in the coming weeks."I think Blinken's trip will be canceled again," the US military veteran remarked. "So, although they hadn't formalized it, there were discussions that he was going to be going to China. Either they'll let them come in and the Chinese will lecture him."Washington beefing up its presence in the Asia-Pacific along with its NATO allies and partners will obviously facilitate further rapprochement between China and Russia, according to Rasmussen.

