China's Xi Puts Forth Proposal to Settle Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

2023-06-14T18:40+0000
2023-06-14T18:40+0000
2023-06-14T18:40+0000
"First, the basis for settling the Palestinian issue is the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with full sovereignty within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the Chinese national broadcaster. Second, the Chinese president pointed out that the needs of the Palestinian economy should be met and the international community should increase humanitarian and development assistance to Palestine. "Third, the right course of peace negotiations should be followed. Respect the historical status quo of Jerusalem's religious shrines, refrain from radical and provocative statements and actions, promote a larger, more authoritative and more influential international peace conference, create conditions for the resumption of peaceful talks and make concrete efforts to help Palestine and Israel coexist peacefully," Xi concluded. Abbas is on a state visit to China from June 13-16.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday put forward a three-point proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.
"First, the basis for settling the Palestinian issue is the establishment of an independent state of Palestine with full sovereignty within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem
as its capital," Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the Chinese national broadcaster.
Second, the Chinese president pointed out that the needs of the Palestinian economy should be met and the international community should increase humanitarian and development assistance to Palestine.
"Third, the right course of peace negotiations should be followed. Respect the historical status quo of Jerusalem's religious shrines, refrain from radical and provocative statements and actions, promote a larger, more authoritative and more influential international peace conference, create conditions for the resumption of peaceful talks and make concrete efforts to help Palestine and Israel coexist peacefully," Xi concluded.
Abbas is on a state visit to China from June 13-16.