Clinton: Trump Backers Using 'Emailgate' as Distraction From Mar-a-Lago Indictment
Clinton: Trump Backers Using 'Emailgate' as Distraction From Mar-a-Lago Indictment
Clinton shot back at Republicans who attempted to turn the tables on the former Secretary of State following former President Donald Trump's historical indictment.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has hit back at Republicans for using the topic of her private email scandal as a distraction from Trump being indicted for the second time this year.“Hillary wasn’t indicted,” said Trump at a Georgia Republican Party state convention last weekend. “She should have been. But she wasn’t indicted.”Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie echoed those sentiments, suggesting that the Justice Department had a “double standard” for how they investigated Clinton’s email practices, in which she was not criminally charged.While James Comey, who was the FBI Director at the time of the Clinton email scandal, called her email practices “extremely careless,” he and other investigators found no evidence of intention to break laws surrounding classified information. But prosecutors who are handling Trump’s case have reportedly found evidence of not only taking boxes of classified information back to Mar-a-Lago with him, but of also attempting to conceal those boxes from investigators.“If you watched any of the news programs this weekend,” she said, adding that “their efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country.”“I mean, it is so profoundly disturbing how, this could have been the break. This could have been the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for us. We really appreciate it, but this is kind of serious, and so we’re not going to continue to defend you,'” Clinton stated. “But no, they’re all in, again. That’s what, the psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp.”
03:55 GMT 14.06.2023
Mary Manley
All materials
Following the Friday indictment in which former US President Donald Trump was charged with 37 criminal charges, Republicans attempted to change the subject by bringing back a nearly decade-old controversy that saw Hillary Clinton use a private email server for official communications rather than her government accounts.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has hit back at Republicans for using the topic of her private email scandal as a distraction from Trump being indicted for the second time this year.
“Hillary wasn’t indicted,” said Trump at a Georgia Republican Party state convention last weekend. “She should have been. But she wasn’t indicted.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie echoed those sentiments, suggesting that the Justice Department had a “double standard” for how they investigated Clinton’s email practices, in which she was not criminally charged.
“I do think it’s odd… how that is their only response,” Clinton said in an interview with Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” which was published on Tuesday. Clinton ran against Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.
While James Comey, who was the FBI Director at the time of the Clinton email scandal, called her email practices “extremely careless,” he and other investigators found no evidence of intention to break laws surrounding classified information.
But prosecutors who are handling Trump’s case have reportedly found evidence of not only taking boxes of classified information back to Mar-a-Lago with him, but of also attempting to conceal those boxes from investigators.
“They refuse to read the indictment. They refuse to engage with the facts. There’s nothing new about that,” she continued. “And what they refuse to admit is: This is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much they try to confuse people and how much they try to raise extraneous issues.”
“If you watched any of the news programs this weekend,” she said, adding that “their efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country.”
“I mean, it is so profoundly disturbing how, this could have been the break. This could have been the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for us. We really appreciate it, but this is kind of serious, and so we’re not going to continue to defend you,'” Clinton stated.
“But no, they’re all in, again. That’s what, the psychology of this is so hard for me to fully grasp.”

The latest comes as Trump submitted his not guilty plea before federal court in Miami, Florida, marking the second such submission filed in just a few months.

The current charges filed against Trump include obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information over his failure to adhere to the Presidential Records Act and turn over any classified records upon leaving office in January 2021.

To date, Trump has repeatedly stated he is innocent, underscoring that the entire legal move against him is politically motivated.

