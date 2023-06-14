https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/eus-7th-conference-on-syrian-support-to-start-in-brussels-on-wednesday-1111133725.html

EU's 7th Conference on Syrian Support to Start in Brussels on Wednesday

EU's 7th Conference on Syrian Support to Start in Brussels on Wednesday

A two-day conference entitled "Supporting the future of Syria and the region," which will be the seventh European Union summit on support for Damascus, is scheduled to start in Brussels on Wednesday.

On June 14, a Day of Dialogue will take place, aimed at gathering at the same table members of Syria and neighboring countries' civil societies, as well as leading officials and operational partners, in order to address regional humanitarian and resilience issues. The dialogue will be followed by a ministerial meeting on Thursday to renew global support for Syria and the region as a whole, specifically Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Iraq. The Brussels VII, the EU's first conference on Syria since its reinstatement in the Arab League earlier this year, remains the key pledging event for Damascus and its neighbors, and is expected to bring about a solution for the Syrian conflict in line with UNSC Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, which approved a roadmap to achieve peace in the region.

